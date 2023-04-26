AUL: Ard na Laoi squeeze past Stand in County Cup with late goal

Ard na Laoi 3 Strand B 2 (aet)

KEVIN Buckley’s cool finish in the dying seconds of extra time booked Ard na Laoi’s passage through to the second round of the County Cup after a 3-2 victory over Strand B at Leemount.

It was a really tight affair between these two and one that always looked like just a goal would separate them both in the end.

Both sides threatened from the off with Dave McSweeney firing narrowly wide with a firm effort while Dave Carroll saw his fine shot parried away by Coleman. Then, a good chance fell for Strand when McSweeney helped the ball on for Jessie O’Regan, but with he fired over.

A quickly taken corner saw Gary Casey play it short for Ken Murphy whose effort from an acute angle struck off Patrick O’Connell before spinning inches over.

From the ensuing corner, Dave Carroll headed over while unattended.

On the break, McSweeney released Darragh Hughes and after making in-roads towards the goal, his well-struck effort was parried away to safety by Coleman. A chance fell for the hosts next when Ken Murphy crossed for McEvoy, but he failed to get a vital touch while unmarked near goal.

And after a speculative effort from Gary Casey sailed over, Dave Og Coleman showed admirable reflexes to save from Kevin Buckley’s stinging effort.

Ard na Laoi were going through a good spell now and when Ger Delaney moved it on for Ian Kenneally, he forced another fine save from Coleman.

What a chance then fell for the hosts when Kenneally played in Buckley, but with the goal at his mercy, he rifled over.

Strand broke the ice though when Patrick O’Connell picked out Jessie O’Regan with a ball out of defence and when the striker turned to his left, he fired past Cormac Rice to hand Strand the advantage on 42.

Then, as half-time approached, a cross from Ger Delaney reached Ian Kenneally who looped his header into the arms of Coleman.

The hosts had an opportunity to level proceedings in the early part of the second half when Coleman parried from Gary Casey’s strike, but from the rebound, Buckley fired over to waste a chance. But, it was all square again when Ger Delaney’s delivery from a free kick deceived everyone before nestling in the net on 58.

Ard na Laoi's Ger Delaney who scored his side's first goal against Strand B at Leemount. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Soon after, Strand found themselves in front again when Jessie O’Regan fed Eoghan Buckley to send a thumping effort crashing into the net on 65.

Ard na Laoi were toiling hard to get back into the contest and came so close when Ger Delaney saw his rasping effort from a free whistle agonisingly past the upright. The hosts were back in the hunt again when Dave Carroll headed home from Gary Casey’s cross on 80 to send the game into extra time.

Then, the decisive moment arrived in the dying seconds when Kevin Buckley found a way through to finish neatly into the far corner – 3-2 to Ard na Laoi.

Ard na Laoi's captain Gary O'Leary (right) with Strand B's Patrick O'Connell, accompanied by referee Ken O'Driscoll. Picture: Barry Peelo.

ARD NA LAOI: Cormac Rice, Ken Murphy, Ger Delaney, Ciaran Pittorino, Ben O’Rourke, Gary Casey, Gary O’Leary, Dave Carroll, Kevin Buckley, Damien McEvoy, Ian Kenneally.

Sub: Darragh Connolly for McEvoy (70).

STRAND B: Dave Óg Coleman, Sean Gavin, Patrick O’Connell, James Doyle, Cian Riordan, Darragh Hughes, Josh Crowley, Eoghan Buckley, Liam Doyle, Jessie O’Regan, Dave McSweeney.

Subs: Dylan Quinn for Dave McSweeney (55), Emmet Kennedy for Sean Gavin (72), Salmon Yurol for Liam Doyle (83).

Referee: Ken O’Driscoll.