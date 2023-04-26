Cian Murphy on what it meant to hit key cup final penalty for Rockmount

IT wasn’t their best performance of the season but that mattered very little for Rockmount as they retained the FAI Intermediate Cup against Cockhill Celtic at the Showgrounds.

A game that ended 1-1 after normal time, with Adam Crowley scoring for the Cork side, went all the way to a dramatic penalty shoot-out. Cian Murphy buried what proved to be the decisive spotter as Cockhill blasted over in sudden death, much to the joy of the huge Rockmount support.

Many moaned about the venue leading up to the cup final, and while it was a long journey to Sligo, huge credit to all involved with Rockmount and to all those who sponsored Eddie Kenny’s side so that they could prepare properly by travelling up the night before. The Showgrounds offered brilliant facilities and helped create a good atmosphere too.

Rockmount centre-half Murphy was given the task of taking the sudden death penalty, but he was cool, calm and collected stepping up. He showed all his experience in one of the best days of his impressive playing career.

Rockmount AFC players after winning on penalties. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

He has spent two seasons at the club and what a period it has been for him since switching from the League of Ireland.

The father of two-month-old Ruby Mae was emotional at the final whistle. While he didn't grow up as a Rockmount man, he was quick to praise everyone for the joy he has gained over the past two seasons.

“I’m not at this club my whole life I’m only here two years but I shed some tears with club legends this past two years and it has been amazing.

“We are the best amateur club in Ireland and the feeling I got with my brother Eoin and friends is the best I’ve ever felt on a pitch."

The centre-half has been a key figure for Kenny’s charges and while he admits it was a poor team performance in Sunday’s final, his side got what they deserved with the hard work throughout the season.

“The game was a poor spectacle. Unfortunately, the two teams cancelled each other out but all that mattered was that we would bring the trophy home and that’s what we did and it was amazing.

“The penalty shootout was nerve-wracking stuff but one thing this team has is guts. We have proven time after time right throughout the country in games en route to the final that we can deal with so many different scenarios. Anything that has been thrown at us, we always answered the questions.

INCREDIBLE

"It was a tight game full of effort from both sides and it’s incredible to come out on top. The important thing for us as a group was to try and block out the noise during the shootout. I was delighted and relieved to see my penalty hit the back of the net and to see them miss their final one was an unbelievable feeling.

“Cockhill brought an army with them, probably a bigger crowd than at most League of Ireland games, and really put it up to us I cannot deny that, but cream always rises to the top.

The trophy is back in Cork and the support from our family and friends means everything to us and they deserve the credit as much as the players."

Murphy left the League of Ireland to return to the Munster Senior League and having won so much in two years with his new club, surely his move was justified.

“To be honest my move was justified when I began to enjoy playing immediately with my best friends and brother. Obviously winning trophies is a huge bonus. It means the world to me we that we are the best amateur team in Ireland.

Cian Murphy with his brother Eóin and family and friends after the FAI Intermediate Cup final.

"I have never been this emotional and while I thought Cockhill deserved a lot of credit as we as a team played shocking, it doesn’t bother me right now because we got the job done and I’m absolutely thrilled. All the hard work of training and games has paid off and I will remember this feeling forever."