Jessica Harrington readying Flat team as season kicks into gear 

Jessica Harrington is readying a team of Flat horses for the turf season that is just beginning to gain pace.

Nearing the end of treatment for breast cancer, Harrington is very much looking forward as plans are made for her 2023 cohort.

Harrington had a successful 2022, with Magical Lagoon winning both the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Irish Oaks.

Trevaunance was a continental success story and landed both the Prix de Psyche and Prix de la Nonette at Deauville before finishing eighth in the Prix de l’Opera at ParisLongchamp.

More Group One outings are planned for this season, as Harrington said: “She was a great servant last year in Deauville, she won a Group Three and a Group Two and wasn’t disgraced in the Group One Prix de l’Opera at Longchamp.

“She is going to start off in the Mooresbridge at the Curragh on May 1, but her main aim for the first half of the season is going to be the Pretty Polly.” Harrington is known to be one of the best producers of fillies in the sport and she has a promising string of three-year-olds who had good juvenile seasons and now have high aims for the year ahead.

Sounds Of Heaven was a maiden winner and is on the Guineas trail, as is Group One third Eternal Silence.

Of the former, Harrington said: “She was impressive when winning her maiden at Leopardstown last season. She has got very strong, we had a tiny setback with her in January time but she is 100 per cent now and heads to the Guineas trial at the beginning of May.” Of Eternal Silence, she added: “She is still maiden but she was third in the Moyglare last year.

“She is working very nicely and we are just waiting for some nice ground with her to hopefully break her maiden tag en route to the Guineas.

“However, if the ground does not come right for her she will go straight to the Guineas.”

Harrington has two entries in the Irish 2,000 Guineas in Quar Shamar and Bold Discovery, the latter of whom was second to Aidan O’Brien’s Hans Andersen in the 2,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown earlier this month.

The trainer said: “He had a very nice run in the Guineas trial at Leopardstown. He will go to the Curragh for the Tetrarch on May Bank Holiday weekend.”

Meanwhile, Oisin Murphy looks set to partner Polly Pott in his bid for a first Qipco 1000 Guineas victory after putting the filly through her paces in a racecourse gallop at Newbury on Sunday morning.

The three-year-old was trained by Harry Dunlop last year and saw her stock rise drastically from the beginning to the end of her juvenile season.

In July she began a steep upward climb that saw her land four successive races, culminating in a Group Two victory in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

The daughter of Muhaarar was then fourth in the Group One Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in October, finishing the campaign on a mark of 106 having been given an opening rating of 68.

Dunlop ceased training at the end of the season and Polly Pott’s owners, the Megsons, transferred her to the stable of Ben Pauling to continue her career.

Pauling has been preparing her for a tilt at the 1000 Guineas and has three-times champion jockey Murphy pencilled in to take the ride in the first fillies’ Classic of the season.

“She had a racecourse gallop at Kempton a fortnight ago and that all went rather well,” the trainer said.

“Then she went to Newbury this morning and worked over seven (furlongs) with Oisin on, all went to plan and she seems on track and in good order for a fortnight away.

“She left Harry’s and then wintered with Georgie Nicholls, then she came to me at the beginning of January.

Elsewhere, Phil Kirby is eyeing an appearance at Royal Ascot for Farhan after performing above expectations at Newbury on Saturday.

The five-year-old won the 2021 November Handicap and a valuable prize at York last season for John Butler before changing hands for 150,000 guineas in October.

Following a slow start, Farhan failed to make an impact when defending his November Handicap crown on his debut for new connections, but fared far better in filling the runner-up spot as a 40-1 shot in Saturday’s Group Three Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes – better known as the John Porter.

Kirby said: “I was delighted – I thought he ran really well and hopefully he’ll come on for it.

“The plan is to go for the mile-and-a-half handicap on the Friday of Royal Ascot (Duke of Edinburgh Stakes), so I couldn’t really afford to come down in the handicap, but I might go the wrong way now!

“I was trying to find something competitive for him, as mad as it sounds, but he put up a really good show and probably didn’t need the run as much as I thought he would.”