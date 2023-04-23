Nemo make it five wins in the football league with victory over Cill Na Martra

Nemo Rangers 2-10

Cill na Martra 1-6

NEMO RANGERS got their fifth win in five league games as they held Cill na Martra to just one second half score in the Cork Credit Unions Football League Division 1 on Sunday.

The visitors got the first score of the game, as Damien Ó hUrdail split the posts inside one minute.

Nemo responded with conviction, as Luke Connolly pounced on the parried save from Pádraig Ó Críodáin and fired into the net, leaving the unfortunate Cill na Martra goalkeeper with no chance, who had done very well to save the initial shot.

The sides traded scores, which left Nemo a goal up with six minutes elapsed. The hosts then began to control the game, and two converted frees from Connolly put them five points up with just over 10 minutes played.

Cill na Martra brought the deficit down to four from a free, but two Paul Kerrigan scores from play gave Nemo a 6-point lead after 20.

Martra needed a spark, and the Muskerry side found one through Gearóid Ó Goillidhe who scored a superb goal that was well worked with a combination of passes through the Nemo defence.

The away side powered on, and Maidhcí Ó Duinnín managed to score two points on the eve of the half to get them back level at the break.

With the teams 1-5 a piece, it was anyone’s game, but Nemo produced a blistering second half display. Connolly’s 45 was followed up by his second goal of the game around the 40-minute mark, putting the hosts in the driving seat.

Nemo managed four scores in the next five minutes, before Antóin Ó Cuana picked up his second yellow card, leaving Cill na Matra down to 14 men.

With an eight-point lead and an extra man, Rangers controlled the pace of the fourth quarter. Cill na Matra finally found a second half score in the 57th minute, as Micheál Ó Deasúna converted a free.

Next up Nemo will travel west to Castlehaven, while Cill na Martra host Ballincollig in a fortnight’s time.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: L Connolly 2-5 (0-4 f 0-1 45), P Kerrigan 0-3, J O’Donovan, O White 0-1 each.

Cill na Martra: M Ó Deasúna 0-3 (0-2 f), G Ó Goillidhe 1-0, M Ó Duinnín 0-2, D Ó hUrdail 0-1.

NEMO RANGERS: D O’Leary; K Histon, B Murphy, C Molloy; L Horgan, K Fulignati J O’Donovan; A O’Donovan, B Cripps; C Kiely, R Dalton, C Dalton; P Kerrigan, O McElligot, L Connolly.

Subs: G Sayers for C Dalton (40), O White for J O’Donovan (44), J Coughan for L Horgan, C Coughlan for E McElligot (both 51).

CILL NA MARTRA: P Ó Críodáin; D Ó Conaill, T Ó Corcora, F Ó Faoláin; S Ó Duinnín, S Ó Fóirréidh, C Ó Fóirréidh; A Ó Cuana, G Ó Goillidhe; E Ó Conaill, D Ó hUrdail, C Ó Duinnín; D Mac Cárthaigh, M Ó Deasúna, M Ó Duinnín.

Subs: J Mac Cárthaigh for E Ó Conaill (26), C Ó Cróinín for G Ó Goillidhe (40), A Ó Loingsigh for C Ó Duinnín (45), T Ó hÉalaithe for D Mac Cárthaigh (51), D Ó Buachalla for M Ó Duinnín (57).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).