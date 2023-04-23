Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 17:15

Carbery Rangers hold on for crucial Division 1 league win over Ballincollig 

Darragh Hayes was the star of the show with 2-6 of the winners' 2-7
Darragh Hayes, Carbery Rangers kicked 2-6 against Ballincollig. Picture: Larry Cummins

Barry O'Mahony

Ballincollig 1-8 Carbery Rangers 2-7 

IN a huge game at the bottom of the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 Football League it was Carbery Rangers who picked up two vital league points against hosts Ballincollig on Sunday afternoon. 

Prior to this round five contest, both teams were without any points after four games, but Darragh Hayes was the star with the Ross forward in majestic form kicking 2-6.

This game meant a lot with both management teams full of passion on the side-line and in a cagey opening 22 minutes, the teams were level at 0-2 each. 

The West-Cork side then kicked three on the bounce, two from Hayes, and a John Hodnett effort.  Mark Oldham and Cian Dorgan played well for Ballincolig and responded to leave just a point between the teams. 

Dorgan’s free, from long range, was an inspirational effort.

The brilliant Hayes then converted a close-range free which gave Ross a two-point lead at the break, 0-6 to 0-4.

It was an action-packed second half, which started with the teams trading white flags until Ross bagged a goal, that man Hayes with a sublime finish into the roof of the net. 

Ross were reduced to 13 players in a three-minute spell when John O’Brien and Barry Kerr received black cards, which naturally put them under pressure. 

Sandwiched in between the black cards was an Oldham point for Podsie O’Mahony’s team before Colin Moore scored a corker of a goal which brought the Village back into the game with 15 minutes remaining. 

However, three minutes later Hayes converted from the penalty spot after Hodnett was brought down: 2-7 to 1-6. 

A brace of Dorgan frees in the final 10 minutes of normal time kept Collig in touch but Frank Down was given a straight red card in injury time for an off-the-ball incident. 

Ross managed the closing stages efficiently as they prevailed by two points.

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan 0-5 (0-4 f), C Moore 1-0, M Oldham 0-2, D Ebili 0-1.

Carbery Rangers: D Hayes 2-6 (1-0 pen, 0-4 f), J Hodnett 0-1.

BALLINCOLLIG: C Walsh; B Dore, C Moore, S O’Donoghue; M O’Sullivan, F Down, D Ebili; C Sheehan, C Dorgan; P O’Neill, R Noonan, J O’Connor; S O’Neill, M Oldham, A Cronin.

Subs: D O’Shea for A Cronin (h-t), C Buckley for C Sheehan, L Harris for M O’Sullivan (both 50).

CARBERY RANGERS: R Milner; S Linehan, T O’Rourke, K Scannell; J Kevane, B Shanahan, N Keane; B Kerr, A Jennings; P Hurley, Paul Hodnett, J Hodnett; J O’Brien, D Hayes, M Hodnett.

Subs: C Twomey for M Hodnett (h-t), J O’Riordan for B Shanahan (38, inj), C Keane for J Hodnett (51, inj), Paudie Hodnett for J Kevane (53, inj), J O’Regan for Paul Hodnett (57).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Aghada).

