Cork hurlers will be on red alert after Waterford push Limerick to the brink

WATERFORD were within a puck of a sliotar from stunning unbackable favourites Limerick in a fascinating Munster hurling clash at Semple Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

When the final whistle sounded it was 1-18 to 0-19 and John Kiely's charges, who were down to 14 from the 47th minute after Gearóid Hegarty was sent off for a second yellow card, escaped with the win. Relief for the All-Ireland champions, especially given Billy Nolan saved a second-half Aaron Gillane penalty and captain Declan Hannon had gone off after just 15 minutes through injury.

William O'Donoghue of Limerick keeps his eye on the sliotar as Waterford's Tom Barron flies in at FBD Semple Stadium. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Déise emerged with a lot of credit but no points on the board in the provincial round-robin series ahead of the Cork clash.

Down 0-5 to 0-1 after 10 minutes, the underdogs were on the back foot; the situation looked bleak after the concession to a goal to Seamus Flanagan and the loss of teak-tough centre-back Tadhg de Búrca to a knee problem. Yet Davy Fitzgerald's side battened down the hatches. In arrears 1-8 to 0-3, they managed to go in at half-time just four behind, primarily down to Stephen Bennett's reliable free-taking and Limerick's ill-discipline.

From there it was extremely tight all the way through to the seven minutes of additional time but Waterford couldn't get the goal they needed, U20 Patrick Fitzgerald going closest. They'll rue their eight second-half wides too.

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald reacts to a missed chance in injury time. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

The Treaty faithful dominated the attendance of 20,267 in Thurles and all bar the most optimistic of the Waterford supporters among them had travelled in hope more than expectation. That certainly won't be the case when they arrive on Leeside now.

CONCERN

Cork might have shown youthful promise in the regular league campaign but the way they were outmuscled by Kilkenny in the semi-final at Nowlan Park, coupled with the Déise's ferocity on Sunday, will put the Rebels on red alert.

Pat Ryan and his selectors will note the three points from play Dessie Hutchinson rifled over, while Calum Lyons was immense in the middle third and Austin Gleeson was fit enough to come on for the last quarter. Cork have defensive issues going into next weekend, with Mark Coleman and Eoin Downey unavailable and Seán O'Donoghue, normally tagged to pick up Hutchinson, a major doubt.

Cork developed a squad over the league, with numerous options in attack, but the flip side is they don't have a settled line-up.

Scorers for Limerick: A Gillane 0-7 (0-5 f), S Flanagan 1-1, D Byrnes 0-3 (0-2 f), P Casey, G Hegarty, T Morrissey 0-2 each, B Nash 0-1.

Waterford: S Bennett 0-12 (0-10 f), D Hutchinson 0-3, J Barron, P Fitzgerald, C Gleeson, A Gleeson 0-1 each.