Cork minor camogie team show resolve and skill to beat Galway and reach All-Ireland final

Cork 1-18

Galway 3-11

THIS was a hard fought battle with champions Cork edging it to reach the final of the Electric Ireland minor championship with a point to spare of Galway in Nenagh on Sunday.

Despite Galway playing with an extra player in defence for the opening half it was Cork who led by four points at the interval, 1-11 to 2-4 after four points in a row settled them into the game.

Galway had the game’s opening score with their scorer-in-chief Aoibhinn Barry firing over a point.

Caoimhe O’Donoghue, Amy Sheppard, Eimear Duignan and Ciara Morrison had Cork ahead ten minutes in with four in a row without reply and as Cork took the game to Galway they stretched their lead with further points from Amy Sheppard and Ellen Crowley before Kayla Madden boosted Galway with a goal at the end of the opening quarter.

Cork’s response was immediate with Emily O’Donoghue booting the ball to Galway net and they added three points in a row to extend their lead to eight points, but leading the Galway fight back Aoibhinn Barry pointed before she grabbed Galway’s second goal and with the sides swapping a brace of point it was Cork who took a four point advantage into the break.

The second half exploded into life.

Niamh McNabola and Caoimhe Kelly swapped points and then Caoimhe Kelly cut the Cork lead with a Galway point and applying a lot of pressure on the Cork defence.

Caoimhe Kelly won a penalty and she dispatched it to the net to tie the sides up inside five minutes of the restart and with the sides swapping points it remained deadlocked.

Cork sensing a Galway rally upped the pace, and four points without reply from Niamh McNabola, Emily O’Donoghue (2) and Erin Curtain restored Cork's advantage with seven minutes remaining.

As the sides battled for a place in the final it was backs to the wall, Orlaith Cremin gave Cork breathing space with a point as the clock ticked towards full time but still Galway pressed.

Led by Aoibhinn Barry Galway searched for something.

Twice Barry pointed frees and with one from play, she had her side within touching distance, but time ran out as Cork held on for a hard-earned victory as their bid to retain their All-Ireland minor title remains on course.

Scorers for Cork: E O'Donoghue 1-4 (0-2f’s), N McNabola 0-4, C O'Donoghue 0-3, A Sheppard 0-2, E Duignan, C Morrison, E Crowley, E Curtain, O Cremin 0-1 each.

Galway: A Barry 1-8 (0-6f), K Madden, C Kelly 1-1 each.

Cork: C Lane; M De Burca, S Hurley ( c ),C O’Donoghue; O Cremin, L Dunlea, E Duignan; M Condon, A Fitzgerald; A Sheppard, C Morrison, A McCarthy; N McNabola, E O’ Donoghue, E Crowley.

Subs: E Curtain for E Crowley (37), G Finn for C Morrison (53).

Galway: C Hickey; S Kelly, A Crowe, K Scully; G Leen, Z Rodgers, C McGrath, C Glynn, A Collins; A Barry, K Madden, C O’Meara; K Coleman, A Massey, C Kelly.

Subs: L Ni Dhonncha for G Leen (24), A Joyce for K Coleman (h/t), K Burke for A Collins (54).

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clare).