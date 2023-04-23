Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 16:00

Kiskeam come from way behind to beat Eire Og in Cork Credit Unions Division One football league

Daniel Goulding, Eire Og kicked four points against Kiskeam. Pic: Larry Cummins

Barry O'Mahony

Éire Óg 0-11 

Kiskeam 1-9 

KISKEAM recovered from a very slow start to defeat hosts Éire Óg in the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 Football League on Sunday morning. 

This round 5 encounter looked like it was going to be a comfortable Éire Óg win with the Ovens side in a commanding lead midway through the first-half, but Kiskeam awoke from their slumber and in the end deserved this victory. 

It’s only Kiskeam’s second win in the league, the other win also came away from home at Carbery Rangers. 

Éire Óg struggled to break down Kiskeam’s defence in the second-half as they suffer a second defeat in the league.

Éire Óg stormed into a 0-7 to 0-0 lead after 18 minutes. 

During that time in which the home team dominated, Kiskeam netminder Anthony Casey made a fantastic save to deny Jack Sheehan a goal. 

The away team were also down to 14 players for ten minutes after 12 minutes of play when Jack O’Connor received a black-card. 

Maurice Casey got Kiskeam’s first score through a fine point after 20 minutes before Rian O’Flynn kicked a point for Éire Óg.

It was like a flicking a switch, after a sluggish start to the game Kiskeam roared into the contest scoring 1-2 on the bounce. 

David Scannell with the crucial goal, as his shot nestled into the bottom corner of the net giving Éire Óg goalkeeper Eoin Kelleher no chance, 0-8 to 1-3 at half-time.

Six minutes into the new half and Kiskeam were level through two quick points before Maurice Casey pushed the eventual winners ahead for the first time. 

Two Goulding frees pushed Éire Óg ahead by a point after 42 minutes but they wouldn’t score again for another 15 minutes. 

The Duhallow side kicked three unanswered points through a Tom Casey free, Eoin Daly and a Seán O’Sullivan effort 1-9 to 0-10 after 51 minutes. 

Sheehan pointed for Éire Óg after 57 minutes and even though Scannell was given a black-card in injury-time, Kiskeam held on for a priceless victory.

Scorers for Éire Óg: D Goulding 0-4f, B Hurley 0-2, J Sheehan, R O’Flynn, J Kelleher, J Cooper, M Griffin 0-1 each.

Kiskeam: D Scannell 1-0, S O’Sullivan (1f), T Casey (2f), M Casey 0-2 each, J Daly, AJ O’Connor, E Daly 0-1 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: E Kelleher; M Corkery, J Mullins, C McGoldrick; B Thompson, M Griffin, D O’Herlihy; J Cooper, D Kelly; J Kelleher, R O’Flynn, E O’Shea; J Sheehan, B Hurley, D Goulding.

Subs: D Dineen for E O’Shea (42), D Foley for B Hurley, D McCarthy for D Kelly (both 51).

KISKEAM: A Casey; S Carroll, D Linehan, J O’Connor; D Murphy, K O’Connor, J Daly; T Dennehy, T Casey; E Daly, M Casey, S Riordan; S O’Sullivan, D Scannell, AJ O’Connor.

Subs: M Herlihy for S Riordan (42).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).

