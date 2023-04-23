Another loss for Cork City WFC, away to Athlone

Athlone Town 2 Cork City 0

CORK CITY WFC'S winless run in the Women’s National League continued with a defeat to Athlone Town at the Athlone Town Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Rebel Army trailed over Chloe Singleton’s goal in the fourth minute, and the home side comfortably dealt with everything that Danny Murphy’s team sent their way.

This was a sucker punch of a loss as they came into the game on the back of last week’s narrow defeat to title-chasing Peamount United and their 1-1 draw with Treaty United at the Market Fields.

Danny Murphy on the line. Picture: Ray Ryan

Any attempts to settle into the game were stopped within seconds of kick-off as Madison Gibson pushed up and pressed City high into their own half.

When they did try something, a long ball was picked off by Kayleigh Shine and she passed it to Roisin Molloy. Athlone went down the right wing and a cross into the box was broken down to Singleton by Gibson.

She connected with the ball and a half-volley gave Athlone the lead inside five minutes.

The next time that they tried something in the box, a free header from Kellie Brennan was saved by Hannah Walsh.

City tried to build after this, and this stopped with Brennan picking the ball from Laura Shine and breaking.

The forward ran free and got stopped by Heidi Mackin before she could shoot.

One of the first times that City got into the Athlone penalty area came from Christina Dring chasing down a back pass intended for Nyla Peterkin, and she put the goalkeeper’s clearance out for a goal-kick.

Niamh Cotter also went for goal from a corner with just over half an hour played, and this went narrowly out of play.

Laura Shine, Cork City, in action against Scarlett Herron, Athlone Town. Picture: Ray Ryan

Athlone then broke and Gibson split the City defence with a cross-field ball to Gillian Keenan.

Walsh instantly reacted to block the shot and the ball rolled out of play.

The City goalkeeper’s next touch of the ball was to deny Gibson after she turned into space inside the penalty area.

Dring nearly equalised in the final few minutes of the first half, but her attempt was palmed away by Peterkin.

City were a lot more defensive in the second half as they congested themselves behind the ball. Their work nearly paid off with a free-kick that Shine narrowly put wide from right in front of the posts.

Athlone then had to bring on Kate Slevin for an injured Shauna Brennan. One of her first touches of the ball hit the inside of the post, and City took a massive sigh of relief. Her next involvement was heading a Walsh clearance into the path of Dana Sheriff.

The substitute hit the back of the net with a volley.

ATHLONE: Nyla Peterkin; Kayleigh Shine, Muireann Devaney, Gillian Keenan, Chloe Singleton, Kellie Brennan, Laurie Ryan, Scarlett Herron, Roisin Molloy, Madison Gibson, Julia Weithofer.

Subs: Shauna Brennan for Keenan (58), Dana Sheriff for Brennan (58), Kate Slevin for Brennan (70), Lucy Jayne Grant for Singleton (83).

CITY: Hannah Walsh; Lauren Walsh, Danielle Burke, Christina Dring, Eva Mangan, Shaunagh McCarthy, Aoibhin Donnelly, Laura Shine, Heidi Mackin, Jesse Mendez, Niamh Cotter.

Subs: Chloe Atkinson for Dring (68), Alix Mendez for Cotter (68), Erika Manfre for McCarthy (80), Kelly Leahy for Jesse Mendez (89).

Referee: Chris Sheehan.