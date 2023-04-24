Cork hurlers head into Munster area with a top-three finish the main aim

There is an old joke which asks what the difference is between a tyre and 365 nights in the pub.

Actually, the latter part of the equation is something different but we have to take into account the fact that this is a family publication. In any case, the answer is that one is a Goodyear but the other is a great year.

It could be argued that a similar approach could be taken when evaluating the merits of winning the Munster hurling championship or the All-Ireland. Put another way – how many Clare fans were disappointed in 2013 that Davy Fitzgerald’s side hadn’t claimed the provincial crown?

The Banner haven’t come out on top in Munster since 1998, but they have the relative recency of winning the Liam MacCarthy Cup a decade ago. While Cork were Munster champions in 2014, 2017 and 2018, none of those titles could be converted into All-Irelands and nor could the county come charging through the back door to go all the way. That 2013 final against Clare, when Domhnall O’Donovan scored the late equaliser to force a replay, was the closest Cork have come to ending the wait since 2005, which will be 18 years by the end of this championship.

When Cork were winning those provincial championships in the 2010s, there was a view that winning Munster was almost a bad thing – after 2005, it took until Tipperary’s victory in 2016 for a county to follow a Munster title with the All-Ireland.

The long wait between provincial final and All-Ireland semi-final was one reason proffered for the discord, as well as the fact the strength of the province made it difficult to beat the same teams twice. However, the past three seasons have seen Limerick do that double without a huge amount of fuss, perhaps showing up the previous beliefs as something of a narrative fallacy.

Similarly, the showing by Waterford in last year’s championship after winning the league seemed to spook people into thinking that the springtime competition wasn’t worth it, especially as Limerick didn’t seem too bothered by it in 2022. Now, with the Shannonsiders having collected that silverware a fortnight ago, a fourth All-Ireland in a row would surely lead to think-pieces on how important a good league is – as was the case when Kilkenny routinely did well in both competitions under Brian Cody.

Shane Barrett of Cork drives towards goal in the game against Galway at Pearse Stadium. Picture: Inpho/Bryan Keane

As good as Cody and John Kiely were and are as managers, neither won the All-Ireland in their first year in charge – neither did Liam Sheedy the first time around, Jimmy Barry-Murphy or Micheál Donoghue.

DIFFICULT

Since the turn of the millennium, only John Allen in 2005 and Tipperary’s Michael Ryan in 2016 have led their counties to Liam MacCarthy in their first year of inter-county management, though Sheedy did manage it in his second spell in 2019.

That shows the size of the task facing Pat Ryan as Cork begin their campaign at home to Waterford next Sunday – though it should be noted that the Sarsfields man won the U20 All-Ireland in his first season in charge at that grade (albeit an elongated season due to Covid) and then followed it with another a month and a half later.

But nobody in the Cork camp will be thinking in those terms and nor should they. The key objective is to finish in the top three in Munster, guaranteeing a place in the All-Ireland series and Cork have managed that in the three seasons of round-robin provincial hurling (2018, 2019 and 2022). After that, it’s a case of seeing how the dust settles – four points could get you into the Munster final, like Limerick in 2019, who then beat a Tipp side that had gone four from four, while you could claim six points and miss out on the decider. Winning Munster would be nice, but it’s not the be-all and the end-all – and if you were to win it but not go on to win the All-Ireland, there would be caveat applied when reviewing the success of the year.

Cork pair Eoin Downey and Niall O'Leary with Kilkenny's Alan Murphy in the league semi-final at Nowlan Park. Picture: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

Wherever Cork’s journey ends, it begins with a stap and that is at home to Waterford on Sunday. Starting with two home games can be a blessing or a curse, and it’s the same with having to sit out the first week – beat the Déise and these things were beneficial, lose and they put Cork at a disadvantage. Waterford’s response to their opener against Limerick is another factor to put in the mix.

Since losing the league semi-final to Kilkenny, Cork have known that there was a five-week gap to fill. The league on the whole was encouraging and it should provide some confidence that the championship will be, too.