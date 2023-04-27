Cork hurlers can drive forward and prove doubters wrong this summer

June 18, 2022, Semple Stadium, and a case of what might have been.

Cork’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final exit at the hands of Galway owed much to the Rebels frustrating wastefulness in front of goal. In contrast, Henry Shefflin utilised his substitutes bench to good effect and managed to eke out a one-point victory.

Much has changed since that June afternoon.

On the eve of Cork’s 2023 Munster SHC opener, Pat Ryan and his backroom team will be eager to replicate their side’s positive early-season National Hurling League form.

Four wins and a draw were well received with Cork, in patches, producing some excellent hurling.

The 2-17 to 0-22 league defeat of All-Ireland champions Limerick was a morale-boosting high point.

That’s what made a Division 1 semi-final loss to Kilkenny all the more disappointing. Confidence high and averaging 26 points a game (finishing the league with 12 goals), the manner of Cork’s defeat to a Billy Drennan-inspired Cats, appeared to undo a lot of the previous two months of good work.

QUESTIONS

All of a sudden, questions were being asked if the Cork senior management team knew their strongest starting 15? Would the Rebels be able to match the physical side of things against the likes of Tipperary, Limerick, Galway or Kilkenny later on down the road?

One disappointing loss to Kilkenny should not detract from what’s been an otherwise encouraging start for Pat Ryan.

Cork manager Pat Ryan with Stephen Casey. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

In terms of physicality or ‘matching up’, Cork showed during the brief melee with Kilkenny that this year’s panel is prepared to get every bit as physical as is deemed necessary.

Having appraised a large number of players since the turn of the year, both in pre-season and league, Pat Ryan and his management team now fully understand the raw material at their disposal. The Kilkenny loss, although disappointing, will have also acted as a timely reminder of what’s needed if Cork are to be successful this year.

Encouragingly, a couple of important factors will be in Cork’s favour before they take the field for the first time in the Munster SHC.

Assuming all are fully fit, Cork showed during the National League that they possess the forward line to trouble any defence in country. Shane Kingston top scored with 1-31 and looks primed to have an equally influential Munster campaign.

Conor Lehane weighed in with a timely 2-3 in the league win over Galway, likewise Séamus H

Conor Lehane in the season opener against Kerry. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

arnedy with 1-3 in the 2-18 to 2-18 draw with Clare. Add to that, Patrick Horgan’s free-taking ability plus Pádraig Power, Shane Barrett and Brian Hayes’ consistent scoring. The Rebels possess sufficient attacking weaponry to open up the best opposing defences.

True, Limerick remain the standard-bearers of the modern senior hurling era. John Kiely’s men start as favourites for a fifth consecutive provincial title and a fifth All-Ireland in six years.

That, in turn, takes the pressure off Cork and the other Munster entrants. Everyone else is an automatic underdog with nothing to lose heading into the provincial championship.

Although idle on the opening weekend of the Munster SHC, Pat Ryan has the added benefit of having seen how Davy Fitzgerald setup his Waterford team against Limerick.

MOMENTUM

Back-to-back home games against the Déise and Tipperary also offers Cork an opportunity to build momentum ahead of difficult trips to Ennis and the Gaelic Grounds. Don’t underestimate the importance of having the home crowd get behind Cork amid a full house at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Before they take the field against Waterford, it is worth remembering that Cork has claimed six Munster crowns in the last twenty years (2003, 2005, 2006, 2014, 2017, 2018). Cork hasn’t won a senior All-Ireland since 2005 or a National League title since 1998.

Those facts are not listed as additional pressure points on Pat Ryan’s shoulders. Ryan has already guided Cork to two U20 All-Ireland titles and shown he can deal deliver success at both inter-county and senior club level.

Instead, those statistics should act as motivation for the county’s current senior hurling setup to etch their names into the history books.

Another fiercely contested provincial championship is upon us.

Cork have two home games and a visit to Clare before squaring off against the All-Ireland champions on their home turf.

Ample time and opportunity to make it a summer to remember for Cork hurling.