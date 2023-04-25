For the love of the game: Simone McCarthy on balancing family life and playing for Glenthorn Celtic

IN life, people often come across obstacles that prevent them from doing something they love.

Whether it’s following their career dream or playing sport at a high level, sometimes it’s just not possible. Especially when it’s something you know someone would excel at.

The current hype about the Women’s World Cup this summer has certainly given people a huge buzz and already you can see the growing interest in the game here.

More males are watching matches and that is key. Here in Cork, men are getting involved in the women’s game, whether it be on a coaching level, as referees or just taking more interest in watching the game; that support has not gone unnoticed.

As the Cork Women’s Senior Soccer League kicks off tomorrow night I recently met up with a girl who has proven that sometimes obstacles are only there if you allow them to be.

Mother of four Simone McCarthy from Togher has a hectic life, juggling a job as well as looking after her four kids. Throw in getting married a few weeks ago and it's been pretty busy.

Yet she believes when you enjoy doing something, you will always find the correct balance.

With the support of her husband Jason, who is always on the sideline cheering her on, McCarthy is looking forward to the new campaign.

She will line out with her club Glenthorn Celtic as they face Leeside in the opener on Wednesday.

LOVE OF THE GAME

She fully believes in the importance of sport in her life. By still playing, she hopes she will teach her kids so many lifelong lessons.

“I love the game and more importantly I play it to show my kids the importance of having a hobby,” said Simone.

“I didn't start playing soccer until I was 16 when I joined Kilreen Celtic and then onto Casement where we did the league and cup double.

Simone McCarthy with her former team Casement Celtic after their won a trophy at Turner's Cross.

"Soon afterwards I became pregnant so was out of action for a while but it was then I realised the importance of having something else in my life apart from work and the kids. I joined Glenthorn and have loved it ever since.

My son was born with a heart condition and had to have open heart surgery at six days old. I knew for myself and my own health I had to get back out on the pitch because soccer for me is mediation time.

“People always ask me how I manage soccer with having four kids but a lot of that is down to the huge support from my husband. We got married in March of this year and without him, I wouldn't be able to play because he gives up a lot of his time to support me as he loves bringing the kiddies to my matches and my eldest Demi comes training with me so that also helps.

Simone McCarthy with her Glenthorn teammates.

"Jason now has also come on board to help out with the team so it’s certainly a family affair. We’re lucky also to have Jason’s mum who will look after the kids if there are games they cannot attend.

“Sport, and in particular soccer, is very important as it allows me to show the kids the joy I get from it. It also shows them how you deal with losses and that winning is not always the most important part of the game.

"The friendships we make last a lifetime and that’s something I hope my kids will experience.”

Manager of Glenthorn Celtic Paul Burke was quick to praise McCarthy and said she was a key figure for his side.

Not only is Simone a fantastic player, but she’s a fantastic person.

"I remind the players regularly how they can never have an excuse not to be at training because Simone is such a huge example, never missing a session and she is a mother of four."

“Simone is one of the leaders and having captained the team last season she has been a shining example to others that you can play sport and juggle family life. In the four years, she has not missed a training session or a match. She’s a credit to herself and her young kids.”