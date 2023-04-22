Heartbreak for Cork in Munster U14 ladies football final

Kerry 1-16

Cork 2-11

Heartbreak for Cork as they lost out to Kerry in the Munster U14 Ladies Football final at Mallow on Saturday.

There was little between the sides all through and it took two late scores from the Kingdom to ensure they took the title, despite the best efforts of a valiant Cork side.

Carla O’Regan opened the scoring for Cork in the first minute from a free, before a great tackle denied Caoimhe Foley a goal from the restart to keep it at 0-1 to no score.

Jessie Lynch equalised for the Kingdom before Sorcha O’Rourke put Cork back in front with seven minutes gone.

A 45 from Emer Dillane deceived all but Cork keeper Orlaith McGrath was alert to the danger to push it around the post for another 45, which was cleared.

Lily Foskin increased Cork’s lead from a free, with her effort being touched over the bar by Kerry keeper Niamh Mulvihill for a point when it could as easily have been a green flag.

The impressive Lynch replied at the other end as the Rebels led 0-3 to 0-2 after 15 minutes. And five minutes later she got her third to level it at 0-3 apiece.

With 25 minutes gone, Ava Coughlan picked up a Kerry kick-out and burst past several players to find the back of the net for a superb individual goal.

It got even better for Cork with half-time approaching when Sarah Galvin raised a second green flag to make it 2-3 to 0-3.

But back came Kerry with Gracie O’Sullivan finding the back of the net, with Leah Griffin adding a point to reduce the deficit to 1-4 to 2-3.

Late on O’Regan and Lynch pointed for their respective sides as Cork led by 2-4 to 1-6 at half-time.

Foskin increased Cork’s lead at the start of the second-half, with Kerry missing a few chances to draw level.

Foley got Cork’s second of the half to put three between the sides, 2-6 to 1-6, with 36 minutes played.

That became four when O’Regan was on target from another free.

Lily Foskin, Cork, winning this ball from Seoladh Flynn, Kerry, during their Munster LGFA U14 A ladies football final at Mallow. Picture: Dan Linehan

Another Lynch free was answered by one from O’Regan to keep Cork four to the good, with 40 minutes gone.

Lynch and Gracie O’Sullivan raised white flags for the Kingdom to put two between the sides with 45 minutes gone.

Lynch added another and with 13 minutes to go there was only a point in it with Cork leading by 2-8 to 1-10.

Julianne O’Connell and Cork’s Tamara Moynihan exchanged scores before Lynch put a point between them. With four minutes left Riordan pointed for Kerry to level it in a highly entertaining game.

She made it two in a row to put Kerry in front for the first time since the 13th minute before O’Regan levelled it again with two minutes left.

But late scores from Louise O’Donoghue and Lynch secured the title for Kerry.

Scorers for Kerry: G O’Sullivan 1-1, J Lynch 0-9 (7f), L Riordan 0-3, L Griffin, J O’Connell, L O’Donoghue 0-1 each.

Cork: S Galvin, A Coughlan 1-0 each, Carla O’Regan 0-6 (6f), L Foskin 0-2 (1f), S O’Rourke, C Foley, T Moynihan 0-1 each.

CORK: O McGrath (Glanmire); H Sweeney (Delanys), D O’Flaherty (Mallow), M Buckley (Ballincollig); H Deasy (Kinsale), S Og Walsh (Bishopstown), A Kelleher (Kinsale); A Coughlan (Aghada), Ciara O’Regan (Inch Rovers); Carla O’Regan (Inch Rovers), L Foskin (Bishopstown), S Galvin (Eire Og); S O’Rourke (Inch Rovers), E Motherway (Carrigaline), C Foley (Courcey Rovers).

Subs: M Ni Luanaigh (Naomh Aban) for O McGrath, G O’Sullivan (Rosscarbery) for S Og Walsh, T Moynihan (Ballincollig) for S O’Rourke (all ht), E Lee (Aghada) for Ciara O’Regan, R O’Mahony (Carrigaline) for C Foley (both 45).

KERRY: N Mulvihill; N O’Connor, A Brosnan, S Lyons: A Slattery, E Dillane, M O’Reilly; L Griffin, S Flynn; K Kirby, J Lynch, L Riordan; E O’Donnell, G O’Sullivan, E Evans.

Subs: L O’Donoghue for E Evans (25), A Bowler for A Slattery, J O’Connell for E O’Donnell (both ht), F Lynch for K Kirby (45), A Doyle for N O’Connor (55).

Referee: Billy Cummins, Tipperary.