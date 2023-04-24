Cork ready for Munster opener with tactics more important than ever in hurling 

ONE of the most intriguing aspects of the Munster Hurling Championship will be looking at how Limerick’s rivals approach the favourites.
Clare and Kilkenny both basically went toe to toe with them while Galway showed a bit of innovation in the semi-final that worked in terms of unsettling Limerick, as they limited them to just 27 points. Henry Shefflin deployed a sweeper, but not an orthodox one. His spare defender was on the left side, blocking off the preferred diagonal long ball channel where Limerick like to hit Aaron Gillane. This did mean that the other wing was exposed but Galway were willing to just go to war on that flank.