Cork ready for Munster opener with tactics more important than ever in hurling 

ONE of the most intriguing aspects of the Munster Hurling Championship will be looking at how Limerick’s rivals approach the favourites.

Many are billing them as unbeatable. Yet last year’s campaign proved that they can be got at. Clare managed to draw with them twice over the course of 70 minutes while Galway got within three points and Kilkenny two.

Clare and Kilkenny both basically went toe to toe with them while Galway showed a bit of innovation in the semi-final that worked in terms of unsettling Limerick, as they limited them to just 27 points. Henry Shefflin deployed a sweeper, but not an orthodox one. His spare defender was on the left side, blocking off the preferred diagonal long ball channel where Limerick like to hit Aaron Gillane. This did mean that the other wing was exposed but Galway were willing to just go to war on that flank.

Limerick target man Aaron Gillane. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Limerick have ridiculous firepower but arguably their most valuable weapon is their ability to dissect their opposition mid-match, make a few key amendments and shift the momentum completely their way. Nowhere is this more pronounced than their relationship with Tipperary.

In the 11 games played between Limerick and Tipperary in league and championship since 2018, Tipp actually have had a cumulative first-half superiority, 22 points up. The second half is a completely different story, with Limerick tearing the Premier county apart to the tune of 69 points from minutes 35 to 70.

The most famous illustration of this was the devastating second-half display by Limerick in the 2021 Munster final when they came from 10 points down, trailing 2-16 to 0-12, to win by five. The third quarter was particularly devastating with Limerick outscoring their shellshocked opponents by 1-10 to 0-1.

The key to Limerick’s success in turning games around and smothering teams is the ability of their coach Paul Kinnerk to identify opposition tactics and make a few quick amendments to nullify their rivals while also making a few switches to hurt them at the other end. The Limerick players are probably clever enough to figure matters out themselves, in most instances, but to have a sage like Kinnerk there gives them yet another arrow in their already well-stocked quiver.

INEVITABLE

The one thing that Tipp have proved is that it is possible to get at Limerick early, they just have not been able to maintain their effort, or been able to repel the inevitable Limerick counter-attacks.

Perhaps the way to achieve this is to have two completely different set-ups for each half. Let Kinnerk and his crew study you for 35 minutes and make their little tweaks, but completely change the picture at half-time so that the coach’s interventions are effectively null and void.

This might be a case of going from long to short puck-outs, or going from playing long ball into the full-forward line as soon as possible to suddenly going through the lines in the second period, or could be simply moving key players around to change the match-ups.

Teams generally don’t make switches when they are going well, but to beat Limerick teams are going to have to start thinking outside the box.

It would certainly be worth a shot, and even if it bought a team 10 or 15 minutes before Limerick adapted to the fresh tactics, it might be worth it.

Cork could actually be the most well-equipped of all the teams in Munster to attempt something along these lines.

It is well documented how in recent years that Cork have favoured the approach of playing through the lines, but it has been extremely noticeable this year how, under Pat Ryan, they have been much more direct.

Ideally, Cork could be in a position in the near future where they themselves, like Limerick, can play a number of different ways, and still win. It will not be easy, but such an ability and approach might be the key to eventually knocking Limerick off their lofty perch.