Colin Healy calls on fans to stand by Cork City through ‘difficult moment’ 

CORK City manager Colin Healy has urged everyone associated with the club to come together as he looks to guide his squad through a rough return to the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The words come in the aftermath of a 3-1 defeat to Derry City at Turner’s Cross, their sixth loss of the season. It leaves City second from bottom with basement side UCD slowly rising up the table.

They now have to dissect Friday night’s loss while getting ready for a doubleheader against Shelbourne and Bohemians next weekend in Dublin.

“It is hard to take,” he reflected on the result and their recent run.

“It is hard to take for everybody, everybody connected with the club. I understand that. I understand that. The only thing what we can do is, we have to stick together. We have to stick together.

“We have to get ready for the Shels game. We have to stick together.

It is difficult at the moment, it is. But it is not from a lack of effort or lack of trying. You see there tonight the players are up for it.”

Friday wasn’t about the bigger picture, but figuring out what happened after Ronan Boyce scored from a Michael Duffy corner in the first half. When they tried chasing the game, the winger got a goal for himself and Colm Whelan rounded off the win with a breakaway strike in the third minute of six added onto the 90.

This all came after a strong start by City, which saw them win a succession of corners in the opening ten minutes. The best they could do during this spell was a header at the back post from Cian Coleman and Brian Maher put this over the bar and out of play at the St Anne’s End.

“The first half, I thought for the first 20-25 minutes I thought we got a good hold of it. We had a few chances.

"Probably the last 20-25 minutes I thought they were causing us a few problems on the left-hand side with (Michael) Duffy coming inside and (Ben) Doherty pushing on,” he said.

“We tried to correct it a small bit. Obviously conceding from a set piece is hard to take because we do a lot of work on it."

Cork City goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran fails to stop a shot on goal by Michael Duffy of Derry City. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

How the goals were scored was the biggest source of annoyance to the coach, especially Duffy’s at the start of the second half.

“Jimmy (Corcoran) should have saved it and it knocks us back,” he said. “As I said it is not a difficult shot, it is not into the corner. He should have saved it and Jimmy knows that.

“But, when you’re playing a side like Derry and they are a good side and you give away goals like that, it is always going to be difficult.”

With all of this in mind, the manager has a message for every Cork City supporter ahead of a crucial few weeks for the club.

“Stick with the team. Stick with the team and just keep supporting them,” he said.

We are going through a tough time but we need the supporters to stick with them.

"It is a big jump from First Division football. It is a big jump and it takes time."