Cobh Ramblers and Treaty United finishes level in First Division Munster derby

Cobh Ramblers 1 Treaty United 1

COBH and Treaty shared the points on Friday night, as two excellent early goals settled the score for their Munster derby.

Cobh started strongly and attacked from the off, and nearly grabbed the lead from an early corner, but the visitors cleared it out for a throw-in. Darragh O’Sullivan Connell’s subsequent long throw slipped through the Treaty defenders, falling to Jack Doherty, who finished brilliantly on the half-volley to net his seventh of the season after just twp minutes.

Cobh kept the pressure on the hosts, with Wilson Waweru playing a brilliant through ball to Doherty, but the Cobh forward dragged his shot wide.

As the game began to settle, the hosts remained in control. Treaty finally registered a shot on goal in the 17th minute, but Dean George’s effort was parried well by Lee Steacy.

The chance sparked life into the Treaty players, though, and when the Rams defence didn’t properly deal with a free kick, Colin Conroy pounced. The midfielder struck it brilliantly from outside the box, and Steacy will have been disappointed that his touch couldn’t keep it out, as it clipped off the post as it went in.

The sides remained closely matched after the equaliser, with both teams a little more cautious in possession. Treaty pressed Cobh into a mistake, and Success Edogun set up Stephen Christopher on the edge of the area, but Steacy dealt with his effort, catching it cleanly.

Cobh Ramblers' Jack Doherty closes in on Treaty United's Lee Devitt. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The visitors kept up their pace, trying to get in front. Rams failed to deal with a Treaty United corner on the eve of the half, and as the ball was ping-ponged around the six-yard box, Edogun took the shot, but squandered his effort, firing over the bar.

Both sides would have felt they could have done more during the first half, but the visitors certainly had the better chances and could count themselves unfortunate not to be ahead to ahead at the whistle.

The hosts started the second half well, and in the 50th minute Claudio Osorio playing a wonderful ball over the top to Waweru, but the Kenyan-Irishman’s effort was saved well by Shane Hallahan.

The visitors nearly got the lead in the 53rd minute, as an excellent save from Steacy fell straight to Alec Byrne, who blasted over from the edge of the six-yard box, in a near replica of Edogun’s first-half miss.

As the sides grew into the second half, it was more of the same from the first 45, with their Munster derby maintaining its scrappy nature. In the 68th minute, the visitors found themselves with another great chance in front of goal just outside the box, but Christopher couldn’t keep his effort down.

Treaty kept the pressure on Ramblers, and Charlie Lyons produced a brilliant slide tackle to stop Erdogun, who was through on goal. Cobh nearly found the winner in the 84th minute, as Jake Hegarty’s shot from point-blank range was stopped by Hallahan.

The result leaves Cobh three successive games without a win, as they make the tough trip up to Eamonn Deacy Park to face league leaders Galway next week, while Treaty host Waterford FC on Monday.

COBH RAMBLERS: Lee Steacy; Justin Eguabor, Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons, Wilson Waweru, Pierce Phillips, Jack Doherty, Darragh O’Sullivan Connell, Claudio Osorio, Issa Kargbo, Dale Holland.

Subs: Jason Abbott for Phillips (22 inj), James O’Leary for Osario (64) Jake Hegarty for Eguaibor, Tiernan O’Brien for Holland, Jake Hegarty for Kargbo (all 80).

TREATY UNITED: Shane Hallahan; Ben O’Riordan, Lee Devitt, Anthony O’Donnell, Conor Barry, Alec Byrne, Success Edogun, Dean George, Stephen Christopher, Andrew Spain, Colin Conroy.

Sub: Martin Coughlan for George (86).

Referee: Ray Matthews (Westmeath)