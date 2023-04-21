Cork City continue to struggle in home loss to Derry City

Cork City 1 Derry City 3

CORK City’s Premier Division struggles continued with a 3-1 loss to Derry City at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

Colin Healy’s team are now four points ahead of UCD, who are at the bottom of the table with a game in hand over the Rebel Army.

Friday was all about rectifying the defeat to The Students last week in Belfield so the manager made three changes to the team that lost 1-0.

The biggest thing that Colin Healy tinkered with was the midfield as Barry Coffey and Matt Healy started in place of Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh and Cian Colman. The captain was moved back into defence and he was partnered with Jonas Hakkinen and Ally Gilchrist in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Ethon Varian came in for Daniel Krezic on the left side of the forward line and this new-look team were all over Derry in the opening ten minutes. They managed to win four corners but the best they could do during this period was a Coleman header at the back post that was palmed over by Brian Maher.

Matt Healy worked almost symbiotically with Aaron Bolger in midfield as they combined to close down anything Derry tried to create through the centre. When they did get through, Gilchrist muscled Oliver O’Neill off the ball before he could shoot inside the box.

Coffey then picked off a loose ball and went for goal, and his effort was easily picked up by Maher.

Things settled down after this, with City falling back to deal with Derry having the majority of possession. This all started with Boyce pulling free of Hakkinen and a shot from the defender went narrowly wide at the Shed End.

Derry’s control manifested in a succession of corners with one of these getting put back in by Ben Doherty. There was too much pace on the ball and it narrowly missed Cian Kavanagh at the back post, which was a major let-off for City.

Cork City's Josh Honohan with Michael Duffy of Derry City. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

They tried to counter the pressure with Ruairi Keating and his effort got blocked into the path of Matt Healy. His shot was cleared by the Derry defence, and Candystripes broke and won a corner. Michael Duffy put this in and Boyce headed in the first goal of the game in the 38th minute.

City lined out in a 4-4-2 formation at the start of the second half and this caught Derry out. The Candystripes failed to pick up Coffey alongside Keating in the forward line and this allowed the midfielder to pull clear and send a low ball into the box. Varian managed to turn this goalward and Maher swallowed the shot on his own goal line.

Things slowed down after this, and this period of détente was broken by Doherty managing to keep the ball in play on the left wing. He immediately sent it to Duffy and the winger made it 2-0 by sending the ball into the bottom corner at the St Anne’s End.

City won a free-kick following the restart and Keating forced a low save from Matt Healy’s ball in. Hakkinen also set up Coffey and he drew another impressive stop from Maher.

To try and capitalise on his side’s growing momentum, Colin Healy brought on Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh and Tunde Owolabi. Just as they entered the pitch, Derry broke down the right-hand side and as City stitched a defence together, Colm Whelan scored with his first touch of the ball.

Owolabi did pull one back in injury time, and that gave the 3,307 home fans something to cheer about.

Now it’s all about a doubleheader against an in-form Shelbourne and Bohemians team away from home next weekend.

CORK CITY: Jimmy Corcoran; Cian Coleman, Matt Healy, Ally Gilchrist, Aaron Bolger, Ruairi Keating, Barry Coffey, Josh Honohan, Ethon Varian, Cian Murphy, Jonas Hakkinen.

Subs: Daniel Krezic for Murphy (51), Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh for Varian (76), Tunde Owolabi for Coffey (76).

DERRY CITY: Brian Maher; Ronan Boyce, Michael Duffy, Ben Doherty, Sadou Diallo, Shane McEleney, Cameron McJanet, Ryan Graydon, Oliver O’Neill, Adam O’Reilly, Cian Kavanagh.

Subs: Colm Whelan for Duffy (74), Ciaran Coll for Kavanagh (74), Brandon Kavanagh for Ryan Graydon (84), Matthew Ward for O’Neill (84).

Referee: Robert Harvey