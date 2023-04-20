Douglas come from behind to beat Valley Rovers in a five-goal league thriller

Valley Rovers 2-9 Douglas 3-12

A strong second-half performance proved decisive as Douglas accounted for Valley Rovers in this Cork Credit Unions Division 1 Football League encounter at Brinny.

Douglas have now won back-to-back league games but after a promising start to the league for Valley Rovers, they have now suffered a second consecutive defeat.

Colm Joyce, Adam Cantwell and Brian Lynch were all to the fore for Douglas. After a positive opening 30 minutes, Valleys will be bitterly disappointed with the second half.

The home side made a strong start leading 0-3 0-1 after eight minutes and despite Douglas fighting back to lead 0-5 to 0-3, it was short-lived with Valleys scoring 1-2 without reply, Darragh O’Shea the goalscorer.

Douglas were awarded a penalty when Conor Kingston was fouled by Valleys goalkeeper Eoin O’Sullivan. Alan O’Hare stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Then 45 seconds later, the hosts got a goal of their own, Stephen Fay with an unstoppable shot from close range.

The sides traded points before the lively Lynch pointed for Douglas. The teams exchanged white flags on the stroke of half-time with Valleys ahead 2-7 to 1-8.

When Fay bisected the posts for Valleys a minute into the new half it looked like they would sustain their first-half showing but remarkably they wouldn’t score again for another 28 minutes.

The city team completely dominated the remainder of the game. Douglas kicked 1-4 without reply with Joyce scoring a cracking goal into the top corner of the net, 2-12 to 2-8 with ten minutes to go.

There wasn’t a score for another nine minutes when Johnny Kiely kicked a much-needed score for the home team. There was no great comeback by the Carrigdhoun team, instead, Cantwell scored a goal in injury time to cap off a fine win for the city outfit.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: D O’Shea 1-2, S Fay 1-1, F Lynch 0-3 (0-1 f), J Kiely, E Delaney (f), D Murphy 0-1 each.

Douglas: C Joyce 1-4 (0-3 f), A Cantwell 1-1, A O’Hare 1-1 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), B Lynch 0-3, S Wilson, C Russell (f), D Ward 0-1 each.

VALLEY ROVERS: E O’Sullivan; C O’Keeffe, A Sheehan, D Muckian; J Kiely, W Hurley, R O’Sullivan; D Murphy, F Lynch; C O’Shea, A Walsh-Murphy, A Kenneally; D O’Shea, E Delaney, S Fay.

Subs: T McGrath for A Sheehan (42), E O’Reilly for E Delaney (54).

DOUGLAS: C O’Leary; N Lynch, C Kenny, K Hayes-Curtin; K Flahive, D Ward, S Wilson; C Kingston, N Hartnett; D Kelly, B Turnbull, B Lynch; A O’Hare, A Cantwell, C Joyce.

Subs: S Tobin for A O’Hare (h-t, inj), C Russell for C Joyce (46), B Powter for K Flahive (49).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).