Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 22:25

Douglas come from behind to beat Valley Rovers in a five-goal league thriller

Down 2-7 to 1-8 at the break the city side were utterly dominant in the second half
Douglas come from behind to beat Valley Rovers in a five-goal league thriller

Douglas' Alan O'Hare scored a penalty against Valley Rovers. Picture: Gavin Browne

Barry O'Mahony

Valley Rovers 2-9 Douglas 3-12 

A strong second-half performance proved decisive as Douglas accounted for Valley Rovers in this Cork Credit Unions Division 1 Football League encounter at Brinny. 

Douglas have now won back-to-back league games but after a promising start to the league for Valley Rovers, they have now suffered a second consecutive defeat.

Colm Joyce, Adam Cantwell and Brian Lynch were all to the fore for Douglas. After a positive opening 30 minutes, Valleys will be bitterly disappointed with the second half. 

The home side made a strong start leading 0-3 0-1 after eight minutes and despite Douglas fighting back to lead 0-5 to 0-3, it was short-lived with Valleys scoring 1-2 without reply, Darragh O’Shea the goalscorer.

Douglas were awarded a penalty when Conor Kingston was fouled by Valleys goalkeeper Eoin O’Sullivan. Alan O’Hare stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way. 

Then 45 seconds later, the hosts got a goal of their own, Stephen Fay with an unstoppable shot from close range. 

The sides traded points before the lively Lynch pointed for Douglas. The teams exchanged white flags on the stroke of half-time with Valleys ahead 2-7 to 1-8.

When Fay bisected the posts for Valleys a minute into the new half it looked like they would sustain their first-half showing but remarkably they wouldn’t score again for another 28 minutes. 

The city team completely dominated the remainder of the game. Douglas kicked 1-4 without reply with Joyce scoring a cracking goal into the top corner of the net, 2-12 to 2-8 with ten minutes to go. 

There wasn’t a score for another nine minutes when Johnny Kiely kicked a much-needed score for the home team. There was no great comeback by the Carrigdhoun team, instead, Cantwell scored a goal in injury time to cap off a fine win for the city outfit.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: D O’Shea 1-2, S Fay 1-1, F Lynch 0-3 (0-1 f), J Kiely, E Delaney (f), D Murphy 0-1 each.

Douglas: C Joyce 1-4 (0-3 f), A Cantwell 1-1, A O’Hare 1-1 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), B Lynch 0-3, S Wilson, C Russell (f), D Ward 0-1 each.

VALLEY ROVERS: E O’Sullivan; C O’Keeffe, A Sheehan, D Muckian; J Kiely, W Hurley, R O’Sullivan; D Murphy, F Lynch; C O’Shea, A Walsh-Murphy, A Kenneally; D O’Shea, E Delaney, S Fay.

Subs: T McGrath for A Sheehan (42), E O’Reilly for E Delaney (54).

DOUGLAS: C O’Leary; N Lynch, C Kenny, K Hayes-Curtin; K Flahive, D Ward, S Wilson; C Kingston, N Hartnett; D Kelly, B Turnbull, B Lynch; A O’Hare, A Cantwell, C Joyce.

Subs: S Tobin for A O’Hare (h-t, inj), C Russell for C Joyce (46), B Powter for K Flahive (49).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).

More in this section

Clare v Cork U20HC: Rebels make three changes Clare v Cork U20HC: Rebels make three changes
The Longshot: Is this finally to be City’s year in Europe? The Longshot: Is this finally to be City’s year in Europe?
Glen Rovers and Midleton share the spoils in exciting Red FM SHL encounter Glen Rovers and Midleton share the spoils in exciting Red FM SHL encounter
cork gaa
<p>At the launch of the Adrigole GAA Golf classic were: Peter O'Sullivan, Paul Goggin, Kevin Green, Adrigole GAA chairman; Michael Joe O'Sullivan, Charlie Joe O'Sullivan, Mike Joe O'Sullivan, Martin Jer O'Sullivan, Glengarriff Golf Club captain; Orla Sullivan, Declan Sullivan and Kevin Jer O'Sullivan, Adrigole GAA president.</p>

Adrigole GAA Golf Classic launched

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more