Christy O'Connor: Limerick dominant despite facing tougher games than Kilkenny did

REMEMBER how it used to be for Mick O’Dwyer’s machine when the Kerry footballers were gobbling up All-Irelands in the late 1970s and the first half of the 1980s?

Here’s a reminder. En route to winning eight All-Irelands, Kerry played just 28 games. In 1980, they played just three matches. The only time they were forced to play more than four games was in 1985 when Kerry drew with Monaghan in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Cork were a legitimate threat, but Kerry still knew that if they were right for just three championship games they would be All-Ireland champions.

It was broadly similar for Kilkenny during the latter half of the 2000s when they won four in a row. It could even be argued that Kilkenny only had to peak for two games during a five-week period between early August to early September.

The numbers told as much. During Kilkenny’s four-in-a-row, they won their eight games in Leinster by an aggregate margin of 98 points.

The standard had dropped in Leinster but it still didn’t really matter because Kilkenny were that good. That four-in-a-row side were deemed to be the greatest ever, so great that everyone doubted if we would ever see their like again, especially in our lifetime.

Now, all of a sudden, they have a legitimate challenger, an opponent already close to standing as their peers, with the potential to possibly even stride past that side of Kilkenny immortals.

How has this happened, and so quickly? When Limerick finally emerged from the darkness in 2018, they were the fifth different county to win an All-Ireland in that decade, the newest chapter in another captivating storyline as the hurling championship continued to be gripped in convulsions.

After the seismic 2013 summer, the championship remained full of live contenders. The days of one side taking ownership of the summer were deemed to be over. And then Limerick radically altered the narrative.

MIRROR

In sport, evolution always contains a degree of imitation and, in so many ways, this Limerick team are a mirror image of Brian Cody’s elite performers.

Power. Skill execution under the most unimaginable pressure. A ferocious appetite for work. A sustained ferocity. And an incredible culture.

Richie English of Limerick in action against Gearóid Dunne of Kilkenny at Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

There have always been innovators that reared up and made a racket but Limerick have dared to be different, attacking orthodoxy from all sides, expressing innovation in such a unique way that it has enabled John Kiely and his squad to create a whole New Order.

The wonder of that Order is how easy they have often made it look when the system has never been as hard to dominate.

During Kilkenny’s four-in-a-row, they played 18 games. Limerick played seven games alone last year.

It’s never black and white but the difference between what Limerick have already done, and what Kilkenny did, is that Limerick never had handy games in Munster like Kilkenny too often had in Leinster.

Great teams leave a huge imprint but the legacies of the greatest teams is how they fundamentally change the game. And, similar to Cody’s Kilkenny, this Limerick team emphatically has.

They have challenged their rivals and the chasing pack to be radical in their thinking. Yet irrespective of the system Limerick play or the systems they play against, any system is worthless unless it has the brilliant players to carry it out.

In an increasingly professional culture and climate, with more challengers and realistic contenders, with a much more demanding programme of matches than in the past, with less time for recovery than ever before, Limerick continue to power forward.

The biggest question on the eve of this championship is how far ahead of the pack are Limerick? Can anyone catch them, especially when Limerick look to be at their peak?

There may be concerns that Limerick are going too well too early but, even if they are, they look to have the squad depth, and the ability to overcome any obstacle that is thrown in front of them.

Barry Nash after raiding up the pitch to bury a goal. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Kilkenny achieved the four-in-a-row that Limerick are now chasing. There was a sense of inevitability that it would happen for Kilkenny, as it is now expected of Limerick, but are there enough challengers to unseat Limerick?

Galway’s entry into the 2009 Leinster championship did ask more questions of Kilkenny but, ultimately, Tipperary were the only side that really pushed them close to the cliff-edge. And Kilkenny still found a way late on to survive and prosper in the 2009 All-Ireland final.

HIDING

When Kilkenny’s run finally ended in 2010, they were beaten by a Tipp side that had been incrementally improving and were about to peak in their third year under Liam Sheedy. Is there a team like that out there now? If so, they’ve been hiding it well in the league.

In the end, injuries and the hype of the five-in-a-row undid Kilkenny. During the week, Gearóid Hegarty mentioned the spiralling hype around Limerick, which will present the players with another challenge to deal with.

In the 2021 All-Ireland final, Limerick looked to have peaked in the same way that Kilkenny did in the 2008 final. Limerick didn’t have it as easy last season as they had in 2021, especially against Clare, and Galway to a lesser degree. But having Cian Lynch and Peter Casey back now does make them look more formidable again.

Still, trains can still get derailed in any number of ways.

So can Limerick be beaten? At the outset of the championship, that question overshadows everything else - just like it did with Kerry and Kilkenny when they were gobbling up All-Irelands in the past.