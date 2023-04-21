Punchestown Festival preview: Marking your card ahead of a feast of racing

THIS weekend's racing falls into a no man's land here in Ireland as punters prepare for next week's Punchestown Festival which starts on Tuesday.

Saturday's Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan has invariably been a great template for future Ascot Gold winners. Kyprios landed the prize a year ago en route to Ascot glory. Kyprios will miss Navan and Royal Ascot after he picked up a nasty inner infection inside the joint. That paves the way for a number of candidates on Saturday to stake an Ascot claim. Ballydoyle are hoping Emily Dickinson can step up into an Ascot Gold Cup horse.

She ended last season on a high landing the Group 3 Loughbrown Stakes having mixed in elite company all season. French Claim a facile winner here recently faces a stiffer test on Saturday.

Aidan O'Brien should win the concluding race at Navan on Saturday with the stable selected from Duke Cador or choicely bred newcomer Queenstown both of whom hold dual Derby engagements. Duke Cador showed promise from the front in Leopardstown but will be ridden more patiently on Saturday.

The Punchestown Festival starts on Tuesday and there are a number of likely bankers through the course of the meeting with Willie Mullins holding a really strong hand.

Tuesday

Energumene looks to have the William Hill Champion Chase at his mercy with stable companion Gentleman De Mee set to chase him home.

The Punchestown Champion Novice Hurdle looks a match between Marine Nationale and Facile Vega. Will Paul Townend ride the latter more conservatively in what looks a two-hand reel?

Wednesday

In the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup Galopin Des Champs will look to preserve a perfect record over fences when he's stayed upright and complete the perfect campaign Wednesday The Grade One Champion Bumper on drying ground might see the impressive Cheltenham winner A Dream to Share in an even more favourable light, he has real gears. He'll face a huge Willie Mullins team.

Thursday

The Grade One Barberstown Castle Novice Chase will confirm El Fabiolo as the season's star novice chaser and the heir apparent to Energumene's crown in 2024.

Friday

State Man, with no Constitution Hill to worry about, looks a banker to land the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle, which would ensure him a fourth Grade One success this season. He has a minimum of 10lbs in hand and the 4/6 currently available might look generous at the off. I gather State Man wasn't 100% right at Cheltenham but this looks the proverbial penalty kick.

A delighted jockey Paul Townend salutes the crowd with State Man clear of Honeysuckle and the field in The Irish Champion Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing

Impaire Et Passe is another Mullins moral in the Grade One Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle as he looks to replicate a spectacular Cheltenham victory. In the process, he defied a surprising market drift.