The Longshot: Boris on court, in court and on camera

SOMETIMES on the Echo sports desk we come across a reporter who has ‘buried the lead’.
This means they have left the most important information until the middle or even the middle of an article.
Instead of telling us who has won a game (the scoreline on top is usually a giveaway) or who has bagged the winner, they run through a game chronologically before a big reveal.
Best practise taught to most of us early on in this game is to get the big news out in front first, if simply to get the reader’s attention.
Another thing that happens in newspapers is that sometimes there are printing errors (as opposed to typos caused by the writer).
Catastrophic mistakes are rarer now that presses are computerised rather than mechanised, although a recent example in one of our sister papers did run the headline: “Kate is Ireland’s only female”.
Possibly because the “qualified tower crane operator” part of the headline was lying hidden on the other side of a sports section pullout on a double-page spread.
A few weeks after your boss shouts at you, these things can come to seem sort of funny, even when you were responsible.
It’s the anniversary this week (it was Tuesday, but we were too busy giving dodgy Champions League tips then to notice) of the greatest printing error and accidental buried lead in the history of journalism.
It occurred in the Peterborough Standard on a Friday in 1980. I’ve included a picture of the page, but, for legibility reasons, we will type it out here. I hope I’m not hyping it up by saying it is the funniest thing I’ve ever read in a newspaper, part-Monty Python, part experimental poetry, and part John Motson having a stroke.
Imagining what Frank Parnell’s reaction was when opening the paper to read the account of the silver jubilee ceremony is something that puts me in a happy place.
Under the headline ‘The memories live on’, the following was printed:
CROWLAND’S Silver Jubilee committee was finally wound up on Thursday evening with a presentation ceremony at the library.
The jubilee fund, described by chairman Frank Parnell as ‘one of the finest efforts in Lincolnshire’, fremony at the library.
The jubilee fund, described by chairman Frank Parnell as one remony atremony aremony at the library.
The jubremony at the library. Tremony at remony at the library.
Thrremony at tremony at the liremony at the libraremony at the library.
Theremony at the library.
The jubilee fund, described by chairman Frank Premony rremony at the liremony aremony at the libremony atremony at tremony at the library. Tremorremony at the library. emony at the library.
The jubilee fund, described by chairman Frank Parnell as ‘one of the finest efforts in Lincolnshire’, fn he latched onto a through ball.
Although he was hauled down by the ‘keeper he still managed to stroke the ball home. But for the second week running Durant had to leave the field injured, this time suffering eye trouble.
The winning goal was another 25-yard shot again from Blackstones’ central defender coming from their second chance of the game.
Gary Cooper, recently signed from Queens Old Boys, had a good debut.
LIMERICK are 4/7 to complete the four-in-a-row this summer and join the big three in managing that achievement with ash in their palms.
Kilkenny were the last team to do so, before faltering against Tipp in their drive for five in 2010. This year will be the first time that Kilkenny play in the championship without Brian Cody in charge, since back in the year I left school.
The 11-time Liam-winning coach replaced Ballyhale’s Kevin Fennelly after the Cats had been beaten by back-door magicians Offaly in 1998.
Derk Lyng has taken over after Cody failed to halt the Shannonsiders, despite an epic effort in last year’s decider, and they are 10/1 to go a step further this year.
Emphasising the task facing all the other teams, Galway, under Henry Shefflin for a second year, are second favourites, at 9/1, despite pushing the champs all the way in the semi-finals last July.
MAN CITY and Real Madrid meeting in the semi-finals of the Champions League for the second year in a row isn’t something many would have ruled out at the beginning of the season. City are 8/11 to lift the European crown for a first time, with Real 10/3 to make it just the 15 titles. The Spaniards are also 9/4 to advance to another decider.
The other semi is one very few would have predicted (I picked Napoli to win outright), a Milan derby.
Especially considering the poor form of the two teams from the San Siro this season.
Now that away goals are discounted in the competition there will be no grumbling about who is getting home advantage in either leg.
Things look good domestically for City too as after losing two-goal leads on consecutive Sundays Arsenal have dropped to 9/5 to win the Premier League title while Man City are now odds-on at 4/9.
GO for Tipp, Galway and Dublin to win in their hurling this weekend and Offaly, Galway, Armagh and Clare in football for a 30/1 accumulator.