Cork watching on as Munster hurling action commences with two exciting ties

WHILE Cork don’t begin their Munster SHC campaign until the visit of Waterford to Páirc Uí Chaoimh next weekend, the Rebel camp will be interested onlookers as the provincial campaign commences tomorrow.

FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles is the venue for Waterford’s ‘home’ opener against Limerick at 2pm before Clare host Tipperary in Cusack Park at 2pm. While Cork proved last year that a slow start need not necessarily be fatal in terms of advancing from the round-robin stage, there is a lot to be gained from opening with a win.

As the All-Ireland and Allianz Hurling League holders, Limerick look to be in as good a shape as at any time since their dynasty began in 2018 – easy lies the head that wears the crown, to coin a phrase.

And yet, as the Shannonsiders’ manager John Kiely noted when asked about the possibility of going through Munster with a 100 percent record, there can be imponderables that have an effect.

“I would say we're all hoping to get through with that record,” he said, “we'd all like to think we could do it but it's very difficult.

“The challenges are immense and you don't know the challenges you're going to meet along the way in terms of sickness, injury, form... you just don't know what the narrative is going to be. Every season has its own story. We don't know what it's going to be.

“We will try to control it as much as we can but ultimately you're in there in that system and you have to try and survive for as long as you can. It's going to be really difficult but at the same time that's what makes it what it is and that's why it's such an amazing competition and a great privilege to be a part of it.

“There's nobody not looking forward to this.

Everybody knows we have five really good sides there who on any given day can hurt you very badly. They're very talented guys.”

To that end, the opener against Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford side has the potential to be box-office. Back on Suirside more than a decade after his first stint – which included a Munster title and All-Ireland final appearance – the Clare native will be keen to show the country what his team can do against the title holders and Kiely is certainly expecting a challenge.

"It'll be different to what we've had in terms of the set-up will be different,” he said.

“Davy sets up his teams up differently. There's far more fluidity to the set-up of the opposition so we're going to have to be flexible, we're going to have to be adaptable and we're going to have to cope with some unusual positionings on the field. But some things won't change.

“The Waterford team are extremely highly skilled individuals, a lot of really great hurlers. They're physically very strong, they're very experienced, they've been around the block now the last five or six years with us in tandem and we've had some great battles with them.

“They have forwards well able to score and again they have a penchant for goals. There's a huge challenge coming on the 23rd. Those-first round games are very important in terms of setting the tone and there's a lot of stake.”

A year ago, Waterford – having won the league under Liam Cahill – were seen as the likeliest to upset Limerick’s equilibrium, but they endured a poor championship and it was Clare who made the provincial final, only losing to the Treatymen after extra time.

Now, as they gear up to face Cahill’s Tipp, who lost all four matches last year, Clare’s Ryan Taylor accepts that expectations have been raised.

“I think, probably among the Clare supporters, there’s a higher expectation than there was this time last year,” he says.

“We didn’t have a very strong league campaign last year either and there wasn’t too much expectation.

“We ended up in the Munster final and got fairly close to Limerick. The expectation is higher but that’s where you want to be.

“We set high standards for ourselves and ultimately the goal is to win the Munster championship and go on and win the All-Ireland.

“There’s definitely more pressure, but it’s what you want to have.”

Clare hurler Ryan Taylor pictured at the Munster SHC launch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Clare’s appearance in the Munster final was the county’s first since 2018, which was the second consecutive decider they lost to Cork. Prior to that, one has to go back to Tipperary and 2008, the county’s first since the six in seven years in the 1990s, winning in 1995, 1997 and 1998.

GOAL

While it was a disappointment not to win the final having got there, Taylor feels that it can be channelled positively.

“Definitely, it was a missed opportunity in one way, getting that close,” he says. “I suppose, overall, you have to take the good out of the experience.

“I had been part of previous panels that had been in a Munster final but I was an unused sub so it was my first time on the pitch in one.

“It was great to get that close, but ultimately your goal is to win it out and pick up some silverware and we failed in that.

“You take the positives, but you want to go one step further. You want to win; that’s what it’s about.”