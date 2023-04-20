Adrigole GAA Golf Classic launched

The Adrigole GAA Golf Classic was launched recently.

In attendance at the launch was Martin Jer O’ Sullivan, Glengarriff Golf Club captain; Kevin Green, Adrigole GAA Club chairman, along with Adrigole GAA club officers, players and members.

The golf classic will be sponsored by Bernard Harrington's Glengarriff, Harbour Engineering, Harrington Estates, The Chefs Table and insuremyvan.ie

The golf classic will take place at Glengarriff Golf Club on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14.

The format will be a three-ball scramble and entry is €90 per team. Tee-time bookings can be made along with tee-box/green sponsorship enquiries by contacting Paul at 086 3561869 and Jim at 085 2862555.