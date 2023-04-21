Cobh Ramblers can get back on track in Munster derby

IT’S a Munster League of Ireland First Division derby at St Colman’s Park tonight, as Cobh Ramblers play host to Treaty United.

After defeat in Athlone Town last time out, Cobh will want to put things right and get back on track for what has overall been a bright start to the campaign.

With Ramblers having played all teams now once, the second quarter of the campaign between now and the mid-season break in June could prove a crucial period of the season, as the First Division takes further shape.

Looking ahead to the Treaty United game on Friday, Ramblers manager Shane Keegan told The Echo: “When you wake up in the morning after a bad result you do feel down.

“Then you look at the league table and say the first quarter of games are over and we have played everybody once, you are sitting in fourth position.

Would you have taken that before a ball was kicked? The answer obviously is yes.

“We are probably ahead of where we thought we would be at the end of round one.

“Then you also factor in that round one was four home games and five away. So there are a hell of a lot of positives from the first quarter.

“That is not to give the lads a free pass from last Friday night against Athlone. But there are a hell of a lot of positives from the first quarter.

BOUNCING BACK

“Now it is about a clean slate in the second quarter, can we go and match or better what we did in the first one. That starts with trying to deliver a big performance this Friday against Treaty. I do think we are fully capable.

“I’d be very confident of the boys bouncing back.

“I said to them last Friday night this is our proper setback, this is where I will find out the character of people and how they carry themselves around the training ground.It is all very easy to apply yourself right when things are going well.

“But this week is going to be a little bit tougher. We will see what people are really made of.

“We beat Treaty in the Markets Field earlier this season and to be honest there was absolutely nothing between the sides that night either. So it will be very tight.We have to show a response back on home ground.”

Ramblers are set to have Dale Holland returning from suspension, while it is hoped Jason Abbott might also be able for a return to action from injury.

However it is expected Cian Browne and Michael McCarthy will remain out through injury for Friday’s game.