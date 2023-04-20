Cork City launch corporate golf events at the K Club and Fota 

CORK CITY FC are holding two golf days this summer to boost funds for the Rebel Army.

It's been a mixed season so far at Turner's Cross on their return to the top tier after last year's First Division success and further investment will be needed in the transfer window to establish Colin Healy's side at the Premier level.

The upcoming events are targeted at companies and business owners. The golf days will be hosted by the K Club in Kildare on June 26 and Fota Golf Club on August 16.

Damien Delaney is a member of the board of Cork City FC and has lent his support to the upcoming trips.

"I’m delighted that Cork City FC is able to offer something a little different to our supporters.

"The golf days offer people the opportunity to relax and enjoy a fun day out in two of the country’s most beautiful golf courses.

We look forward to welcoming people to both events and see how they enjoy the competition on the green instead of on the pitch."

The golf days are open to teams of four people and cost €250 per person. People can register by emailing commercial@corkcityfc.ie

The four-person event offers people the option of a morning or afternoon tee-off with a barbecue available for when players finish their round. There will be a great selection of prizes, competitions for the longest drive and nearest to the hole as well as goodie bags for each of the players.

The golf days are part of a series of corporate events being run by Cork City FC aimed at building on the relationships with current sponsors as well as welcoming new companies to support the club.

Other dates on the calendar include a pre-match dinner in either Cork or Dublin as well as an end-of-season ball.

Dermot Usher, owner of Cork City FC, is in his first season at the helm of the club bringing the business acumen that saw him develop Sonas into one of the leading bathroom suppliers in Ireland.

Cork City owner Dermot Usher at Tolka Park. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

"Our supporters and partners are really appreciated by Cork City FC for the support they’ve shown over the years so we want to develop that relationship further as well as create opportunities for more businesses to come on board.

"This is why we’re running these event packages across the year as it gives businesses and individuals a chance to support and interact with the club in even more ways.

"The reason why we are having one of the golf days in Kildare and one of the pre-match dinners in Dublin is that there are Cork City supporters all over the country who want to be able to show their support for the club and we are happy to give them a chance to do this."

Meanwhile, Cork City's U17 academy team was in Portugal this week to take on Sporting Lisbon and Benfica in a pair of prestigious friendlies.

A memorable 2-0 victory over Sporting was secured through goals from Rhys-Kelly Noonan and Cillian Mulvihill.

The Cork City U17 squad during their visit to Portugal to play Sporting Lisbon and Benfica. Picture: Cork City Twitter.

The trip followed the U19s' visit to England recently to face West Brom and Aston Villa.