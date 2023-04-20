Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 09:56

Cork City launch corporate golf events at the K Club and Fota 

Events are targeted at companies and business owners and will take place in June and August
Cork City launch corporate golf events at the K Club and Fota 

At the launch of the Cork City FC Golf Days were Danny Murphy, Fota Island Resort and Cork City FC Women manager; Damien Delaney, Cork City FC board member; and Paul Deasy, Cork City FC commercial manager.

Eamonn Murphy

CORK CITY FC are holding two golf days this summer to boost funds for the Rebel Army.

It's been a mixed season so far at Turner's Cross on their return to the top tier after last year's First Division success and further investment will be needed in the transfer window to establish Colin Healy's side at the Premier level.

The upcoming events are targeted at companies and business owners. The golf days will be hosted by the K Club in Kildare on June 26 and Fota Golf Club on August 16.

Damien Delaney is a member of the board of Cork City FC and has lent his support to the upcoming trips.

"I’m delighted that Cork City FC is able to offer something a little different to our supporters. 

"The golf days offer people the opportunity to relax and enjoy a fun day out in two of the country’s most beautiful golf courses. 

We look forward to welcoming people to both events and see how they enjoy the competition on the green instead of on the pitch." 

The golf days are open to teams of four people and cost €250 per person. People can register by emailing commercial@corkcityfc.ie

The four-person event offers people the option of a morning or afternoon tee-off with a barbecue available for when players finish their round. There will be a great selection of prizes, competitions for the longest drive and nearest to the hole as well as goodie bags for each of the players.

The golf days are part of a series of corporate events being run by Cork City FC aimed at building on the relationships with current sponsors as well as welcoming new companies to support the club. 

Other dates on the calendar include a pre-match dinner in either Cork or Dublin as well as an end-of-season ball.

Dermot Usher, owner of Cork City FC, is in his first season at the helm of the club bringing the business acumen that saw him develop Sonas into one of the leading bathroom suppliers in Ireland. 

Cork City owner Dermot Usher at Tolka Park. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Cork City owner Dermot Usher at Tolka Park. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

"Our supporters and partners are really appreciated by Cork City FC for the support they’ve shown over the years so we want to develop that relationship further as well as create opportunities for more businesses to come on board. 

"This is why we’re running these event packages across the year as it gives businesses and individuals a chance to support and interact with the club in even more ways. 

"The reason why we are having one of the golf days in Kildare and one of the pre-match dinners in Dublin is that there are Cork City supporters all over the country who want to be able to show their support for the club and we are happy to give them a chance to do this."

Meanwhile, Cork City's U17 academy team was in Portugal this week to take on Sporting Lisbon and Benfica in a pair of prestigious friendlies.

A memorable 2-0 victory over Sporting was secured through goals from Rhys-Kelly Noonan and Cillian Mulvihill.

The Cork City U17 squad during their visit to Portugal to play Sporting Lisbon and Benfica. Picture: Cork City Twitter.
The Cork City U17 squad during their visit to Portugal to play Sporting Lisbon and Benfica. Picture: Cork City Twitter.

The trip followed the U19s' visit to England recently to face West Brom and Aston Villa.

Read More

A Cork City supporter needs to show the patience of a Saint

More in this section

The Longshot: Is this finally to be City’s year in Europe? The Longshot: Is this finally to be City’s year in Europe?
Glen Rovers and Midleton share the spoils in exciting Red FM SHL encounter Glen Rovers and Midleton share the spoils in exciting Red FM SHL encounter
Rockbán hold off a Castlehaven second half comeback to become 2023 Cork LGFA U21 C county champions Rockbán hold off a Castlehaven second half comeback to become 2023 Cork LGFA U21 C county champions
cork soccer
<p> Cork U20 hurler Timmy Wilk. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Clare v Cork U20HC: Rebels make three changes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more