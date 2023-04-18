Clare v Cork MHC: First defeat for Rebels

Clare 0-17

Cork 0-12

Cork fell to their first defeat in the Electric Ireland Munster MHC as Clare dominated the second half in Sixmilebridge on Tuesday night.

Before a crowd of 1,491 at O’Garney Park, Cork laboured in the first half before moving in front on the resumption. However, Clare scored seven points without reply from the 39th minute onwards to put themselves firmly in control. Cork’s drought was only ended by sub James O’Brien in injury time but the outcome had been decided by then.

Whatever happened here, Cork were assured of a semi-final place and they could still make the final as a win over Limerick next Tuesday night would give them top spot on scoring difference. Despite the win, Clare – who were playing their last round-robin game – cannot make the final, with Limerick’s narrow win over Tipperary meaning that they will take the automatic spot in the decider with a win or a draw against Cork.

While Cork – badly missing the injured Barry Walsh – led by 0-2 to 0-1 and 0-3 to 0-2 after Johnny Murphy frees in the opening ten minutes, they were second-best for much of the half and would have been further behind at half-time but for some poor Clare shooting.

Full-back Ronan Keane led a strong defensive effort for the Banner, who were winning duels all over the field as Cork struggled to get a foothold. Between the 11th and 16th minutes, they outscored Cork by four to one to move into a 0-6 to 0-4 lead.

While Cork centre-back Ben Walsh replied with their first point from play, Oige Fanning replied with an excellent Clare point after they had overturned a Cork puckout. Dead balls were a weakness for the home side, though – three different players put frees wide for them in the opening period.

As the half due to a close, Cork improved and Finn O’Brien and Seán Meade both landed well-worked points bit midfielder Jack Mescall was on hand to ensure that Clare led by 0-9 to 0-8 at the break.

Cork scored three of the first four points of the second half – midfielder Conor McCarthy with two, the latter a half-chance of a goal – and they were back in front at 0-11 to 0-10 after 36 minutes.

Amazingly, they didn’t score again until the 62nd minute, by which time Clare had all but made sure of victory. The home side’s shooting was still less than perfect, but Keane and centre-back James Hegarty were totemic while Marc O’Brien came to the fore in attack, benefiting from Clare getting fully on top around the middle.

All is not lost for Cork, but improvement will be essential.

Scorers for Clare: J Hegarty 0-4 (0-3f), M O’Brien (0-2f), M Collins 0-3 each, S Arthur, O Fanning 0-2 each, J Mescall, E Begley, R Keane 0-1 each.

Cork: J Murphy 0-5f, Ben Walsh, Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers) 0-2 each, S Meade, F O’Brien, J O’Brien 0-1 each.

CLARE: M Sheedy; E Gunning, R Keane, E Carey; M O’Halloran, J Hegarty, J Moylan; J Mescall, E Mulcahy; R Kilroy, M Collins, S Arthur; O Fanning, M O’Brien, M Power.

Subs: E Price for Mulcahy (37), F Hegarty for Kilroy (42, injured), E Belgey for Fanning (46), H Doherty for Power (53), M O’Connor for E Gunning (56, temporary).

CORK: O Walsh (Youghal); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Dungourney), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers); J Casey (Youghal), Z Biggane (Charleville), J Murphy (Dromina); S Meade (Killeagh), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erin’s Own).

Subs: J O’Brien for Cloyne for Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers) (44), R Dooley (Douglas) for O’Brien (46), Conor McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) for O’Leary (50), P Walsh (Carrigtwohill) for Murphy (51), J Galvin (Éire Óg) for Casey (54).

Referee: A Tierney (Tipperary).