RedFM Hurling League: Newcestown in good form with win over Inniscarra

Newcestown were in good goalscoring form as they recorded a 4-20 to 2-7 win over Inniscarra last weekend, ensuring a share of the lead in Division 3 of the RedFM Hurling League.

Edmund Kenneally netted twice for Charlie Wilson’s side, with Jack Meade and Ciarán Hurley also raising green flags.

The West Cork side have six points after four games, level with Blackrock – whose 100 percent record came to an end with defeat to Blarney – and Carrigaline, who were winners over Castlelyons.

While Sarsfields remain out in front in Division 1 after making it four wins from four with victory over champions Blackrock, the chasing pack is very congested. Fr O’Neills’ fine win over Carrigtwohill brought them to five points, level in second with Douglas and Na Piarsaigh, who drew 2-20 each.

Blackrock are also on five while Charleville are a point back in sixth place, having beaten Kanturk by 2-21 to 0-16. Tim Hawe and Andrew Cagney scored the goals for the North Cork side.

St Finbarr’s win over Bishopstown means they hold sole ownership of the lead in Division 2, but they are closely followed – the extent that only three points separate second-placed Bride Rovers from Newtownshandrum, who are currently eighth of ten.

Bride enjoyed a 1-17 to 0-12 win over Mallow in their last outing, with Adam Walsh scoring nine points for the Rathcormac/Bartlemy outfit as Ronan O’Connell grabbed a goal and four points.

Bride Rovers' Adam Walsh (right) was impressive in their DIvision 2 win over Mallow. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

With Courcey Rovers – previously joint leaders with the Barrs – losing at home to Fermoy, Glen Rovers joined them on five points after a draw with Midleton, who are now on four. Dean Brosnan had eight of the Glen’s 20 points while Adam Mulcahy had scored eight of 17 for the Magpies before conjuring the late equalising goal.

In Division 4, co-leaders Ballinhassig and Valley Rovers have a four-point lead over the rest after the two Carrigdhoun sides both made it four wins from four. Valleys were 0-20 to 1-14 winners at home to St Catherine’s, while their neighbours triumphed by 0-19 to 1-13 away to Ballyhea. One, or both, of the perfect records will fall next Sunday week, April 30, when the top two clash in Ballinhassig.

In Division 5, Argideen Rangers won the top-of-the-table clash as they came out on top by 2-14 to 1-6 away to Dungourney, but the East Cork side remain in second place on their own, a point ahead of a quartet of clubs.

Kilbrittain made it two from two in Division 6, with Philip Wall scoring two goals and Conor Ustianowski getting the other as they won by 3-23 to 3-12 away to Douglas. Ballygarvan and Tracton are also on four points after two rounds of fixtures.

The Division 7 lead is held by Ballinascarthy, Glen Rovers and Erin’s Own, who each picked up their second wins in as many games by seeing off St Finbarr’s, Nemo Rangers and Ballinora respectively.