Cork too strong for Tipperary in Munster U16 A football final

Cork 2-12

Tipperary 1-06

THE Cork ladies did their county proud in Mallow on Sunday afternoon with a victory over Tipperary to retain their U16 Munster champions title.

Both sides were ruthless in their tackles and challenges from the first whistle, keeping referee Seamus Mulvihill on his toes and the crowd on the edge of their seats.

The Cork forwards were like a well-oiled machine thanks to great playmaking from Kate McEntee in the middle of the field, helping Laura Walsh open the scoring with a beautiful point.

Tipperary seemed much more nervous on the ball then their rivals, but thanks to Issy Carr and Kate Nevin tracking back tirelessly from the half-forward line they managed to keep Cork quiet.

The tables turned when Mollie Crowe crossed a magnificent ball into Meah Cuddihy who drove it into the back of the net and boosted the Tipperary morale.

Megan Barrett for Cork proved tricky to keep tabs on and made some excellent bursts up her wing and the Cork forwards showed great maturity on the ball to clock up four more points before the half time whistle.

The second half was a completely different story than the first and Laura Walsh wasted no time in securing another point within the opening minutes of the second half and Tipperary found it difficult to counteract Cork’s hunger and aggression on the ball.

Despite best efforts from the Tipperary crowd to create a bit of momentum for their side, once Cork found their flow they were simply impossible to slow down.

Tipp’s Captain Sinead O’Carroll finally found space and thundered up the middle of the field but to no avail.

Cork’s Kate Carey was too hot to handle and secured her second screamer of a goal to ensure there was no way back for Tipperary.

A much-needed point from Meah Cuddihy allowed Tipperary to regain composure and gain a few minutes on the ball before Sarah English raised the white flag again.

Cork kept the ball in hand as the minutes ticked by and were well in the clear when the final whistle blew with a nine point win over Tipperary.

Scorers for Cork: L. Walsh 0-07 (5f), E. O Donovan 0-04 (2f), K. Carey 2-0, J. Foskin 0-01.

Tipperary: K. Nevin 1-01, M. Cuddihy 0-03, S. English 0-02.

CORK: A. Toye; E. Walsh, A. Tobin, A. O’Sullivan; R. Bremen, M. McRae, M. Barrett; J. Foskin, K. McEntee; E. Nagle, C. Horgan, C. Murphy; K. Carey, L. Walsh, S. O Shea.

Subs: E. O’Donovan for K. Carey, K. Carey for S. O Shea, R. Feehan for C. Murphy, K. Ferns for R. Breen, C. Kelleher for C. Horgan.

TIPPERARY: A. Phelan; S. Lonergan, T. Bourke, L. McGrath; K. Cremin, E. Cuddihy, L. Coppinger; S. O’Carroll, M. Crowe; I. Care, I. O’ Donnell, K. Nevin; L. Maher, M. Cuddihy, A. Shelly.

Subs: J. Grey for A. Shelly, S. English for L. Maher, A. Maher for K. Nevin.

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).