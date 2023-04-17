College Corinthians capture the U17 Gussie Walsh cup title with a win over Midleton

College Corinthians 2

Midleton 1

College Corinthians got their hands on the Daly Industrial Supplies Under 17 Gussie Walsh Cup when they beat a spirited Midleton 2-1 at Ringmahon Park last Sunday afternoon.

Corinthians led at half time by two goals to nil courtesy of two bullet headers by their midfielder general Aaron Gui.

The Magpies pulled a goal back five minutes from the restart with a Josh Dempsey header, however, that’s as good as it got for the East Cork Club as Corinthians managed out the game to perfection to bring the cup back to Castletreasure.

Corinthians had the better start to the game with Noah Ryan twice through on goal in the opening ten minutes, but Dara Kelleher in the Magpies goal was quick off his line to divert the danger for his team.

Cors took the lead 1-0 in the 23rd minute, when Jamie O’Brien’s corner was met by Aaron Gui and his powered his header into the roof of the net.

Mr Peadar O’Leary of the Cork Youth League presenting the Under 17 Gussie Walsh Cup to College Corinthians captain Samuel O’Brien after the final in Ringmahon Park last Sunday afternoon.

They came very close to increasing their lead two minutes later and again it was from a Jamie O’Brien corner, this time it was Rory Black who got his head to the ball, but his effort came back off the post.

Cors did increase their lead 2-0 in the 35th minute and again it was Gui who got the goal.

The hard working and man of the match Ryan put in a superb delivery for Gui to hammer his powerful header into the roof of the net.

Midleton made a dream start to the second half when Josh Dempsey met Marcus Lambe’s cross and his header flashed into the bottom corner of the net for them to trail 2-1 in the 50th minute.

The Magpies were full of confidence after the goal and put the Cor’s under a lot of pressure, however, Samuel O’Brien and his back line stood firm to snuff out any danger.

Corinthians could have killed of the game in the 73rd minute, when Ryan broke free from midfield, he lobed Kelleher in the Magpies goal only to see his effort bounce the wrong side of the post.

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS: Raymond Foley-Kiss, Jamie O’Brien, Oscar McCarthy, Samuel O’Brien, Harry Wixted, Jimmy Harte, Aaron Gui, James O’Connor, Noah Ryan, Sam O’Connell, Rory Black.

Assistant referee Fionn O’Sullivan, Samuel O’Brien College Corinthians captain, Damien Klier referee, Eoin Daly Midleton captain and Assistant Referee Timmy Kelleher before the Under 17 Gussie Walsh Cup Final at Ringmahon Park last Sunday afternoon.

Subs: Jayden Adair-Bell for Wixted (64), Deckie Fitzgerald for O’Connell (71), Jamie O’Sullivan for Jamie O’Brien (75), Padraig McGrath for Gui (85).

MIDLETON: Dara Kelleher, Dion Drake, Alex Fitzgerald, Elon Sharkey, Liam Barry, Eoin Daly, Josh Dempsey, Sean McSharry, Ethan O’Driscoll, Marcus Lambe, Sam O’Sullivan.

Subs: Zack O’Sullivan for McSharry (68), JJ Olajitan for O’Sullivan (75), Callum O’Brien for Fitzgerald (85), Ryan Woods for O’Driscoll (85).

Referee: Damien Klier.

Assistant Referee’s: Timmy Kelleher, Fionn O’Sullivan.