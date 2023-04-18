Captain James takes the spoils at Ballygarvan

Captain James produced another polished display of running to win the Southern/Carrigaline Harriers Senior draghunt at Ballygarvan on Sunday.

The championship leader once again showed his class on the finish to cross the tape ahead of Authority trained by John O’Callaghan of Northern Hunt.

Jamie’s Gem is having an outstanding season to date and Clogheen trainer Aaron Freyne will be pleased with another solid performance that saw her snatch third ticket.

The winner is presently running out of his skin as trainer Barry O’Keeffe enjoyed another success for his prize asset.

“It was another solid display and it goes without saying when you are winning draghunts with a five year old it’s no mean feat and hopefully he continues to enjoy himself in the coming months.” In the Senior Maiden draghunt there was a third win of the season for Not Now Zola trained for the father and son Clogheen partnership of Joe and Gary Freyne.

There is little doubt on its best day the Clogheen hound is a talented runner and is now only one win away from securing promotion to the Senior ranks.

In a good race to the line the winner crossed the tape ahead of Calvin’s Lad trained by Anthony and Denis Wall of Mayfield who has shown good progress in recent weeks.

Thomas and Chloe Murray will be pleased with Speculate who filled third place with the winning connections elated with their latest success.

Joe and Gary Freyne of Clogheen with Not Now Zola winner of the Southern/Carrigaline Harriers Senior Maiden draghunt at Ballygarvan.

“Not Now Zola can run a bit when she is totally focused and we are delighted with the way she has started this season and hopefully there will be a few more wins to come from her,” said Joe Freyne.

The same club hosted a successful Puppy meeting at The Rising Sun on Saturday and it proved a good day for Clogheen trainer Aaron Freyne when his charge Jamie’s Gem romped to an impressive win.

The one guarantee you get at this venue is good open clean terrain and the hounds seemed to enjoy it from start to finish.

Reports from the various vantage points suggested a good race with the pack driving the hunt at pace.

When the hounds showed on the finish there were few in with a chance of landing the spoils but credit to the winner he saw off the John O’Callaghan Northern Hunt trained Amazing in style.

The William Freyne and Ryan Duffy duo of Honey Suckle and Charlie Chaplin filled third and fourth tickets for the Clogheen club.

The remaining tickets were Hannah Banana and the unlucky Slievemish Bounce of Clogheen who swerved badly on the finish.

Speaking after his second win of the season the winning trainer reflected on another good day at the office.

“It was a tight finish and thankfully my hound showed great determination when the race was there for the taking,” said Aaron Freyne.

Results Ballygarvan Senior: 1. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Authority (Northern Hunt); 3. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 4. Time Will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Philly’s Star (Northern Hunt); 6. Wolfe Tone Lass (Northern Hunt).

Senior Maiden: 1. Not Now Zola (Clogheen); 2. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 3. Speculate (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Sean T (Griffin United); 5. Tiger Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

Rising Sun Puppy: 1. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 2. Amazing (Northern Hunt); 3. Honey Suckle (Clogheen); 4. Charlie Chaplin (Clogheen); 5. Hannah Banana (Mayfield); 6. Slievemish Bounce (Clogheen)