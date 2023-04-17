Glen Rovers and Midleton share the spoils in exciting Red FM SHL encounter

Glen Rovers 0-20

Midleton 1-17

IN a thrilling repeat of the 2021 Premier Senior final, Midleton and Glen Rovers shared the points in their RedFM Hurling League Division 2 encounter on Sunday.

The hosts started strongly, scoring five points from play, shared among four players in the first 10 minutes, as the Magpies struggled to get a foothold in the game.

The visitor’s first score arrived in the 12th minute, with Aaron Mulcahy converting from a placed ball.

The hosts replied with a free of their own, and the teams then traded scores.

Glen wing-back Adam O’Sullivan split the posts, leaving his team with a five-point advantage after 20.

Kian Farmer got Midleton’s first score from play, with a well worked point in the 21st minute.

The visitors kept up the pace, scoring a further five times before the half time whistle, with Glen managing two in that period.

Glen led 0-11 to 0-8 at the break, as the quality and experience of Mark Dooley, Brian Moylan and Simon Kennefick proved to be invaluable.

Midleton pounced on the hosts in the early stages of the second half, scoring four unanswered points through Luke O’Farrell and Kian Farmer, who were both excellent on the day.

After the sides traded frees, Glen responded with four scores of their own, as Dean Brosnan and Kennefick turned the tide in Glen’s favour again, who now led 0-16 to 0-13.

Midleton’s Sean O’Sullivan scored an excellent long-range point, and another Mulcahy free reduced the deficit to just a point with a quarter to go.

After trading scores, Brosnan put his side two points ahead before Christian Murphy picked up a second yellow, leaving Midleton down to fourteen with five to go.

Brosnan extended Glen’s lead to three in additional time, but a brilliant sequence of handpasses put Mulcahy in front of goal, who finished superbly to snatch a draw at the death.

Midleton’s full back line excelled, preventing Glen from having a shot at goal for the duration of the 60.

Glen travel to Bishopstown next, while Midleton host Bride Rovers in a fortnight.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: D Brosnan 0-10 (0-8 f), M Dooley, S Kennefick 0-4 each, A O’Sullivan, B Moylan 0-1 each.

Midleton: A Mulcahy 1-8 (0-7 f), K Farmer 0-4, L O’Farrell 0-3, T O’Leary-Hayes, S O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; E Varian, S McDonnell, A Lynch; B Moylan, D Dooling, A O’Sullivan; C O’Sullivan, D Noonan; Z Lynch, S Kennefick, M Dooley; N Goulding, D Brosnan, L Coughlan.

Subs: R Dunne for A Lynch (15, inj), S Lynam for L Coughlan, L Quilligan for N Goulding (both 37).

MIDLETON: B Rossiter; D Scanlon, L Dineen, S Smyth; E Moloney, C Smyth, C Murphy; S O’Sullivan, K Farmer; A Mulcahy, R O’Regan, T O’Leary-Hayes; A Quirke, L O’Farrell, C Crowley.

Subs: E McCarthy for C Crowley (23).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).