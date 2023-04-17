Cork camogie boss Matthew Twomey very disappointed with Cork's performance in Croke Park

CORK camogie manager Matthew Twomey couldn’t hide his disappointment after losing their Very Division 1A final in Croke Park, their second league final defeat in a row on Sunday.

"We’re very disappointed. We thought we were in a good position at half time but our success rate in the second half was 33% which is not good enough.

"Galway had 100% and we can’t blame inexperience or anything like that, it was just poor. It was disappointing but look we have to go away and regroup now again."

Cork got the perfect start and also finished the first half well but fell away in the second half.

"Yeah, as I said we were very happy and were causing them all sorts of trouble.

"We were taking the right options even though we could have had another two goals but to come out like that in the second half, it was disappointing for them."

Cork finished with ten wides and that can eat at player’s confidence.

"It can, and I don’t like criticising players but that’s one thing we spoke about, getting into the scoring zone, not taking shots from way out, hail Mary ones.

"We can’t say that’s inexperience anymore because this is our fourth time here. It’s just very disappointing.

"Our turnovers in the second quarter were very strong and I think if we had got that goal straight after half time, we’d have buried them. "We didn’t, and they went up the field and got their goal."

Galway goalkeeper Fiona Ryan in action against Sorcha McCartan of Cork during the Very Camogie League Final Division 1A match between Kerry and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork were still in it at that stage but hit just one point from play and had another chance late in the game to goal but didn’t and those things in major finals come back to bite you.

"Absolutely," Matthew agreed.

"They had two shots at goal and got two. We had about five chances and got one.

"It’s crucial to take these opportunities when you get them."

This is Cork’s fourth final loss. How is that going to play on the players minds heading into championship.

"It’s going to hurt but they’ve two choices now, sit back and feel sorry for themselves or stand up and fight and if they’re not willing to do that we’re wasting our time, but we’ll be insisting they do."

Cork play Waterford in two weeks time, the newly crowned division 2 champions and now that won’t be easy.

"No, not at all, they’ll be full of confidence. It’s up to us to respond again.

"And I have no doubt we will."