Sarsfields keep their unbeaten run in the Red FM SHL going with a big win over Blackrock

Blackrock 1-11

Sarsfields 2-23

SARSFIELDS kept their perfect start to the RedFM Division 1 Hurling League intact following a highly impressive away win at Blackrock on Sunday morning.

This round 4 encounter was a battle between two unbeaten teams but from start to finish the East-Cork side dominated proceedings as they put down a serious marker.

Sars are top with four wins from four meanwhile the Rockies suffer a first defeat of the season after they picked up five points from the first three games.

Aaron Myers was simply awesome, he was deadly accurate as the forward finished up with 1-16, 1-9 from frees.

Things boil overt between Blackrock and Sarsfields players during their Red FM hurling league division 1 match at Church Road, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Conor O’Sullivan used all his experience to shore things up at the back, while wing-back Luke Elliott put in a solid performance.

It was a tough day for the Rockies, Kevin O’Keeffe was the pick of the bunch for the city team.

Fionn Coleman made his debut for the home side and the youngster played well finishing up with 1-2.

Sars, who have former Cork star Diarmuid O’Sullivan part of Johnny Crowley’s management team, went into a 0-6 to 0-1 lead after nine minutes, with Myers slotting over five of Sars white flags.

The beaten team hit four of the next five points to leave just two points between the sides after the first quarter, 0-7 to 0-5, but that’s as close as Blackrock got to their opposition for the remainder of the game.

The winners outscored their opposition 1-5 to 0-1 in the second quarter. Myers with four points one from a free and Luke Hackett bagged 1-1, the latter’s goal was finished with aplomb following a pass from Darragh Long.

An O’Keeffe placed ball a minute into injury-time was the Rockies first score in 17 minutes, 1-12 to 0-6 at the break.

Mark O'Keeffe, Blackrock fighting for this midfield ball with Darragh Long, Sarsfields during their Red FM hurling league division 1 match at Church Road, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Sars completely controlled the third quarter as they led 1-19 to 0-10 with 15 minutes remaining. Blackrock did score 1-1 without reply, Coleman with a tidy finish low into the corner of the net, 1-19 to 1-11 after 48 minutes.

The Rockies would fail to score for the remainder of the game as Sars scored 1-4. Myers with the goal from the penalty spot after Colm McCarthy was fouled by John Cashman in the penalty area.

Sars sub Craig Leahy was given a straight red card in injury-time for an off the ball incident the only downside for the Imokilly team.

Blackrock players P.J. Linehan and Ryan Sweeney breaking between Darragh Long and Ben Nodwel of Sarsfields during their Red FM hurling league division 1 match at Church Road, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Scorers for Blackrock: K O’Keeffe 0-7 (0-6f), F Coleman 1-2, R Cotter, M O’Halloran 0-1 each.

Sarsfields: A Myers 1-16 (1-9f), L Hackett 1-2, S O’Regan, J Sweeney, B Murphy, D Kearney, S O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; R Laide, G Norberg, C O’Brien; A Murphy, J Cashman, E Smith; D O’Farrell, K O’Keeffe; M O’Keeffe, I O’Keeffe, S O’Keeffe; R Cotter, M O’Halloran, F Coleman.

Subs: L O’Donovan for E Smith (39), PJ Linehan for R Cotter (52).

SARSFIELDS: C Looney; C O’Sullivan, K Crowley, P Leopold; B Murphy, E Murphy, L Elliott; K Murphy, D Long; C Darcy, L Hackett, A Myers; S O’Regan, J Sweeney, C McCarthy.

Subs: D Kearney for K Murphy (42), C Leahy for E Murphy (45), S O’Driscoll for C Darcy (49).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown).