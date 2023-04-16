Cork's performance in the second half against Galway was very worrying and needs to be addressed

Galway 2-13

Cork 1-12

LET'S face the fact that Cork’s loss to Galway in Sunday’s Very Division 1A league final was a big blow.

Cork have now lost their fourth national final in two years, and they haven’t beaten Galway in a major final since 2017.

How Cork fell away in the second half is of a major concern and something that’s psychologically going to take a lot of recovering from.

Once again Galway’s defence were outstanding but from a Cork perspective we can’t stand back and admire that but work on how to address it.

Leading by two points at half time after finishing the opening half strongly Cork managed just one point from play in that second half.

Galway have a strong final record under manager Cathal Murray and considering they dug out what was a must win group game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh three weeks ago to reach the final this is a massive boost for them ahead of championship, with a number of key players also to return to play.

Cork took a two-point lead into the half time dressing room, hitting the last four points of the thirty minutes.

They started well. Despite three early Cork wides, with her first touch Orlaith Cahalane rounded Dervla Higgins and heading for the posts. While Galway swarmed by three Cahalane got a pull on the dropping ball, and it snuck past Fiona Ryan between the posts.

Cork’s Izzy O'Regan and Meabh Cahalane with Sabina Rabbitte and Carrie Dolan of Galway

Carrie Dolan got Galway off the mark two minutes later before Cahalane again got the better of Higgins to point and with Saoirse McCarthy also hitting the mark Cork led 1-2 to 0-2, Dolan again providing, after twelve minutes.

Cork were coping well in defence and were on top in the middle of the park, but Galway hit a solid patch with the wind and struck 1-3 inside the next seven minutes to Fiona Keating’s one for Cork.

Their goal came on eighteen minutes when Niamh McPeake’s strike was blocked by Amy Lee only for Dolan to pull the rebound first time to the net.

But it was early days and Cork didn’t falter, coming back at Galway.

It has to be said that they were helped somewhat by a couple of poor Galway decisions where they over caught or over carried the ball and gifted a couple of frees to Cork.

Still Cork looked to be doing fine and a lovely puck out by Lee found Laura Hayes who struck over the bar epitomising Cork’s flair at that time.

What went wrong in the second half?

A Cork goal chance that went amiss at the re-start for one.

A great move involving Saoirse McCarthy, Fiona Keating and Orlaith Cahalane came off the post and Amy O’Connor’s ground stroke while slightly back peddling was smothered.

Three Galway points by the fortieth minute to Cork’s only point from play in that second half had the sides level at 1-9 apiece.

Referee Justin Heffernan was picky but consistent on overcarrying.

Laura Treacy was again reading her wings very well and Cork were getting many chances up front. Amy O’Connor hit over a free but two scoreable chances by Cork to put them three up went wide and a minute later Galway got their second goal.

A pass from the left was brilliantly taken by the running Sabrina Rabbitte and she deftly lobbed keeper Lee to give Galway and 2-9 to 1-10 lead.

Cork weren’t making any headway up front against a resolute Galway full back line despite making a number of substitutions to try and break them down.

Sorcha McCartan converted a free. Carrie Dolan, who has become such a leader for Galway, pointed her seventh of the day also from a free with the hardworking Aoife O’Donoghue adding another and the game was slipping from Cork.

O’Donoghue’s run to win a ball she looked to have no chance of getting was a huge signal to her team in that final quarter.

Amy O’Connor and Dolan again from placed balls and then crucially another two poor wides from Cork signalled that the title was only going one way.

Áine Keane added the insurance point and Cork again come home empty handed.

Plenty of thinking to do before the championship starts and Cork need to find a way to beat Galway sooner rather than later.