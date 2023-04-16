Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 16:30

Cork camogie player ratings v Galway

Cork’s Emma Murphy and Dervla Higgins of Galway

Rory Noonan

Amy Lee: 

To be fair to Amy there was little she could have done about either goal. Her puck-outs couldn’t be faulted all through. Bar the two goals she didn’t really have a save to make all through. 7

Meabh Murphy: 

A young player that played a part in keeping the Galway full-forward line quiet all through. Gave it her all over the hour.  6

Libby Coppinger: 

Simply outstanding as she has been all through the league. A model of consistency and was the same again yesterday. 8

Meabh Cahalane: 

Had a quite game by her own standards and wasn’t seen bursting forward as she normally can. But defensively played her part in keeping a quality full-forward line quiet. 7

Pamela Mackey: 

Another who played well in what was a good overall defensive display by Cork, despite the loss. 7

Laura Treacy: 

Was the best player on the pitch for the Rebels and must now be considered one of the top centre-backs in the game. Read the game well as she always does and would have been in line for Player of the Game had Cork won. 8

Izzy O’Regan: 

Was taken off in the second-half but overall had a good game. 6

Saoirse McCarthy: 

Made a number of runs forward but on one or two occasions her finishing let her down. 6

Laura Hayes: 

Was prominent in the first-half but not as much after the break. Got a great score and will be one of the players Cork will look to come the championship. 6

Chloe Sigerson: 

Another good display from the Killeagh player, who helps out in defence as much as an attacking role, before being taken off after 43 minutes. 6

Fiona Keating: 

Started well, but again was not as prominent in the second-half. 6

Cliona Healy: 

Worked hard all through before she was withdrawn after 46 minutes. 6

Amy O’Connor: 

Her frees from points were crucial at times to keep Cork in the game, but wasn’t as prominent as she would have liked from general play. 6

Orlaith Cahalane: 

Started well and another young player who will learn a lot from this encounter. Got a great goal and was unlucky not to get a second. 6

Sorcha McCartan: 

Worked hard all through and with a little luck could have won it for Cork. 7

Subs: 

Emma Murphy, Orla Cronin, Aoife Healy and Clodagh Finn didn’t really impact the game when they came on.

Two Lainey O'Sullivan goals enable Lisgoold to defeat Ibane Ladies and claim a Cork LGFA U21D county title

