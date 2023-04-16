Cork camogie player ratings v Galway

To be fair to Amy there was little she could have done about either goal. Her puck-outs couldn’t be faulted all through. Bar the two goals she didn’t really have a save to make all through.
A young player that played a part in keeping the Galway full-forward line quiet all through. Gave it her all over the hour.
Simply outstanding as she has been all through the league. A model of consistency and was the same again yesterday.
Had a quite game by her own standards and wasn’t seen bursting forward as she normally can. But defensively played her part in keeping a quality full-forward line quiet.
Another who played well in what was a good overall defensive display by Cork, despite the loss.
Was the best player on the pitch for the Rebels and must now be considered one of the top centre-backs in the game. Read the game well as she always does and would have been in line for Player of the Game had Cork won.
Was taken off in the second-half but overall had a good game.
Made a number of runs forward but on one or two occasions her finishing let her down.
Was prominent in the first-half but not as much after the break. Got a great score and will be one of the players Cork will look to come the championship.
Another good display from the Killeagh player, who helps out in defence as much as an attacking role, before being taken off after 43 minutes.
Started well, but again was not as prominent in the second-half.
Worked hard all through before she was withdrawn after 46 minutes.
Her frees from points were crucial at times to keep Cork in the game, but wasn’t as prominent as she would have liked from general play.
Started well and another young player who will learn a lot from this encounter. Got a great goal and was unlucky not to get a second.
Worked hard all through and with a little luck could have won it for Cork.
Emma Murphy, Orla Cronin, Aoife Healy and Clodagh Finn didn’t really impact the game when they came on.