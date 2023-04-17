Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 08:30

Three reasons why Cork lost to Galway in camogie league final

Orla Cronin of Cork is tackled by Rachael Hanniffy of Galway during the Very Camogie League Final Division 1A match between Kerry and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Rory Noonan

Wides

Cork had 10 wides overall, five in each half. While that doesn’t seem like much some of there were easy scoring chances that you would expect to have gone over the bar. 

Others were shot from distance and dropped short and when they look back they will rue some of those missed chances, especially in a game that was close all through.

After games, the stat of five wides per half is not one that would upset too many managers, but on this occasion Matthew Twomey and his selectors will know it cost them dearly.

Goals

As the old saying goes ‘goals win games’ and that was certainly the case yesterday. 

Cork had a number of opportunities to raise green flags, with the width of the post and a brilliant save from the rebound by their keeper Fiona Ryan denying the Rebels on one such occasion.

At the other end Galway got two chances to raise green flags and they made sure they did. Both came at crucial times, the first when it looked like Cork were going to get a grip on the game and the second putting them in front. 

That lead was never lost again, despite the best efforts of the Cork side.

Luck

They say you need a bit of luck to win finals and on a few occasions Cork didn’t have it yesterday. 

Orlaith Cahalane’s effort coming back off the post being one such example when it looked like she was going to get her second goal.

