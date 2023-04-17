Clare v Cork MHC: Rebels look to maintain form

Cork have gone with an unchanged starting 15 as they chase a third straight win in the Electric Ireland Munster MHC tomorrow night.

Kieran Murphy’s side travel to Sixmilebridge to face Clare (7pm), with their wins over Waterford and Tipperary having already ensured a top-three spot. This ensures a semi-final spot at worst as second place plays third on May 2 but they will be targeting the top of the table, which would send them straight through to the final on May 9.

After Wednesday, there is a trip to TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, with a lot of hurling yet to be played. In that light, Murphy is glad to have the points on the board.

“Starting off with two home games in the schedule, they were crucial,” he says.

“Tipperary had lost in the first round to Clare, so it became a massive game as they were under pressure. Every point on the scoreboard, and the two points for the win, are vital so to have four points from four – we’ve a lot to improve on but we’re happy with the position we’re in.”

Like Cork, Clare are on four points, having beaten Tipp and Waterford and lost to Limerick. The Shannonsiders also have two wins from two and they are away to Tipp – who still have a slim chance of qualification – tomorrow night. The focus is on their job and seeing how things lie at half past eight.

“The good thing about the group format is that every game is a challenge to look forward to,” Murphy says.

“Clare played Waterford last week and we had a chance to look at them. Every game is important, every two points, as we know from the county championship the last number of years, every win is hard-fought and it’s good for us to have four points from four, which is what we set out to do.”

Against Tipp, Cork had a great start, scoring an unanswered 1-6, but a revival from the visitors had them within two points with 18 minutes left. Identifying what changed has been something the management have been trying to address in the fortnight since, with a view to ensuring that it doesn’t happen again.

“A lot of our momentum broke down,” Murphy says.

“We were giving away a few silly frees and that allowed Tipp to have a platform. We just stopped supporting fellas off the shoulder too – lads were running down good channels but doing it as individuals at times.”

One encouraging thing though was the way that the team were able to respond in the game, solving the problem themselves rather than relying on outside influence.

“Tipp really came at us hard at the start of the second half,” he says.

“We anticipated that but anticipating it and stopping it are two different things. They got a great goal after half-time and all of the momentum was swinging their way but, in fairness to our lads, they settled down.

“The half-back line cut out the ball going in and the full-back line were spoiling a bit. We were able to work the ball out and Barry O’Flynn got the score to stop the rot and that was the key one.”

If the team are to progress, it’s likely that they will face situations of a similar magnitude and so being able to think their way around problems is likely to prove valuable the further down the line they go.

“With the new format, you’ve no maor foirne and the hurley-carriers aren’t miked up or anything,” Murphy says, “so getting messages on to the pitch isn’t easy.

“It’s grand for a fella straight in front of you but it’s over on the far side or down the other end, it’s virtually impossible.

“You’re telling the wing-back to tell the centre-back something and he mightn’t come near him for five minutes! So it is good that the lads responded and it’s something that we had talked about with them.

“We try to give them that opportunity, that if they see something they do it and communicate that then.”

CORK (MHC v Clare): O Walsh (Youghal); O O’Callaghan (Liscaroll/Chruchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Dungourney), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers); J Murphy (Dromina), Z Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); S Meade (Killeagh), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erin’s Own). Subs: F Murphy (Killeagh), S O’Callaghan (Aghada), J Galvin (Éire Óg), J Casey (Youghal), J O’Brien (Cloyne), P Walsh (Carrigtwohill), Conor McCarthy (St Finbarr’s), R Dooley (Douglas), K O’Gorman (Charleville).