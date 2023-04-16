Tom Millerick and Liam O’Driscoll late goals see Fr O'Neill's beat Carrigtwohill by six points in SHL

Carrigtwohill 0-17

Fr O’Neill’s 3-14

Fr O'Neill's came from four points down at half time to beat Carrigtwohill 3-14 to 0-17 away from home in Division 1 of the Red FM Senior League on Sunday morning.

This is their second win in the competition and it follows their 2-26 to 0-13 hammering of Na Piarsaigh at the beginning of the month.

The east Cork club recovered after a slow start, that saw them trail by three points with just under ten minutes on the clock.

Carrigtwohill played with a championship level of intensity early on with Seamus Moloney and Sean Walsh scoring twice each during this run, with just one of those coming from a free.

Carrigtwohill kept scoring, and they also hit six wides during the opening half hour.

The home side were in total control they went into half time with a deserved four point lead.

Fr O’Neill’s jogged along with the pace of the game and they would have sprinted ahead if not for Sean O’Devlin denying Liam O’Driscoll with an excellent save.

Their four wides compounded a difficult half, but they set out to rectify this almost immediately with Jason Hankard putting over his second point of the game after the restart.

Walsh immediately responded for Carrigtwohill and afterwards he put over a 65.

At this moment, with the club up by five points, it seemed like the win was all but guaranteed for Carrigtwohill as they were continuing to pick up loose balls at midfield and run at the posts.

Then Hankard drove the sliotar in from 20 meters out and it whizzed into the top left corner.

Fr O’Neill’s tied things up for the first time since the ball was thrown in and a few seconds later John Millerick scored to give his club the lead for the first time.

Tom Millerick and Liam O’Driscoll got the final two goals and that rounded off Fr O’Neill’s six point victory over Carrigtwohill.

Scorers for Carrigtwohill: Sean Walsh 0-10 (0-3f, 0-2 65), S Moloney 0-2, C O’Riordan 0-2, Jay O’Hannigan 0-3.

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: B Dunne 0-8 (0-6 f), J Hankard 1-3, T Millerick 1-0, L O’Driscoll 1-0, J Millerick 0-2, D O’Neill 0-1.

Carrigtwohill: S O’Devlin; D Joseph, P Hogan, B Twomey, D Murnane, D De Burca, C Barry Walsh, J O’Hannigan, C Barry, C O’Riordan, L Og Gosnell, L O’Sullivan, S Brennan, S Walsh, S Moloney.

Subs: S Ronan for L O’Sullivan (HT), S Roche for S Brennan (55).

Fr O’Neill’s: P O’Sullivan; D O’Neill, E Motherway, R Kenneally, A Kenneally, D Harrington, J Barry, T Millerick, J Millerick, P Hassett, C Broderick, J Millerick, B Dunne, J Hankard, L O’Driscoll.

Subs: C O’Connor for D O’Neill (42).

Referee: Brian Sweeney.