Freak goal breaks Corinthians hearts as they lose out on FAI Youth Cup final success

St Joseph’s AFC 1

College Corinthians 0

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS suffered heartbreak when they were narrowly beaten by Dublin outfit St Joseph’s AFC in the FAI Youth Cup Final at the Carlisle Grounds in Bray on Saturday.

The Cork side were down at the break when a clearance in the 28th minute from Joseph’s keeper and Man of the Match Dylan Kane was caught by the wind and flew over the unfortunate Eoin O’Flynn in the Cors goal.

After the game, the Corinthians assistant manager Aidan Quilligan took time out to praise his team.

"Although we are very disappointed, we are extremely proud of the lads as it just wasn’t our day,” Aidan said.

"We did everything well today, but put the ball into the net and I must point out the performance of our keeper Eoin O’Flynn as he kept us in the game with some superb saves, especially in the second half.

"We will dust ourselves down and go again as we still have a lot to play for this season,” Aidan added.

Adam Deans of St Joseph's in action against Rian O'Riordan of College Corinthians during the FAI Youth Cup Final match Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

They made a good start to the game with Eric Cunningham and Harry Quilligan pulling the strings in midfield and Matthew Broderick came close to the breakthrough in the 11th minute but was denied by Dylan Lynch.

Cors came close again in the 25th minute, this time Rian O’Riordan saw sight of the Joseph’s goal, however, his powerful effort went narrowly wide of the near post.

The Cork side fell behind two minutes later, when Kane picked up a loose ball just outside his own penalty area and his clearance deceived everyone in the box and bounced over the head of their keeper Eoin O’Flynn.

The Dublin outfit controlled the second half as the Cors found it difficult to break down their excellent defence.

However, Joseph’s could have increased their lead in the 67th minute, when Callum Curley broke free but was denied by O’Flynn who made a brave save at his feet.

The Cork outfit worked hard in the second half, however, Joseph’s managed out the game to bring the cup back to Dublin.

ST JOSEPH’S AFC: Dylan Kane, Adam Deans, Aji Habeeb, Tadgh Kane, Scott Higgins, Josh Bishop, Brian O’Meara, Kian De Sousa, Callum Byrne, Callum Curley, Alan Seruga.

Subs: Callum White, Ryan Lynch, Reese Kavanagh, Emmanuel Ogunsaikon.

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS: Eoin O’Flynn, Daniel McCarthy, Ben Heinen, Dave Healy, Jerry Murphy, Eric Cunningham, Harry Quilligan, Luke O’Donnell, Conor O’Sullivan, Matthew Broderick, Rian O’Riordan.

Subs Robbie O’Brien, Kristian O’Callaghan, Brian O’Sullivan-Connell, Jamie O’Brien, Noah Ryan, James O’Connor, Jack O’Leary.

Referee: Alan Franklin, Assistant Referees: Niall Whelan, Derek Campion.