Hogan the hero in UCC’s five-star win

UCC had a 5-1 victory over CFC Banteer in their Premier A clash at the Farm. Picture: Barry Peelo.

UCC A 5 CFC Banteer A 1

UCC got back to winning ways again when they came out on top 5-1 over CFC Banteer A in their Premier encounter at the Farm.

It was a terrific team performance from the students, but one that also saw their midfielder Liam Hogan produce a Man of the Match display with two well-taken goals thrown in as well.

We saw a sharp start from UCC and they were in front on 11 minutes when a magnificent ball from James Daly played in Liam Hogan who produced a strong run before steering past Ben Newman.

Hogan produced another darting run which took him past two opponents before arriving in the box – only to see Cathal O’Brien get in his way to abort the threat.

UCC doubled their advantage soon after and it came about following lovely build-up play which ended when James Daly picked out James Crotty to find the bottom corner.

But Banteer responded later when Paudie Ryan played it short to Alan Coughlan who worked it on to Liam O’Brien.

O’Brien fed the supporting Paudie Ryan who turned before unleashing a rasping effort that soared into the top corner – despite Eoin O’Donnell getting a touch on 25 minutes.

A great chance for Banteer followed when after Eoin O’Donnell fumbled from Evan O’Brien’s cross, Dave McAuliffe was on hand but scooped over with the goal gaping.

UCC's captain Brian Boyd (left) with CFC Banteer's Cathal O'Brien, accompanied by referee Billy Noonan. Picture: Barry Peelo.
But UCC extended their lead when after James Daly was fouled inside the box, he entrusted himself to take the penalty and placed it to the bottom corner – 3-1 to the students on 37.

The students were on top now and Evan Dodd was so unlucky to see his thumping effort smack off the upright before he just failed to get a touch on Hogan's low cross minutes later.

Then, as the interval beckoned, James Crotty fed Hogan with a sumptuous ball into space before the winger crossed for Mallon who just failed to get a touch in front of goal.

The second half was just two minutes old when a terrific ball from James Daly played in Liam Hogan who went on to slot past Newman and make it 4-1.

Two minutes later, the students added a fifth when Eoin Heaney rose to a corner to send his header crashing into the Banteer net.

The students went on to control the second half on their terms as they continued to create a few more chances, but in the end, they settled for a convincing victory plus three more points.

UCC A: Eoin O’Donnell, Tom McNamara, Conor Quirke, Evan O’Sullivan, Eoin Heaney, Brian Boyd, Liam Hogan, James Crotty, Evan Dodd, James Daly, Jake Mallon.

Subs: Patrick Keyes and Jack Connolly for Brian Boyd and James Crotty (51), Malachy Harte for James Daly (53), Mark O’Leary for Conor Quirke (65), Michael Connolly for Tom McNamara (80).

CFC BANTEER A: Ben Newman, Nicky Barrett, Evan O’Brien, Cathal O’Brien, Tadgh Murphy, Alan Coughlan, Dave McAuliffe, Tuathal O’Brien, Paudie Ryan, Liam O’Brien, Timmy Murphy.

Subs: Maoilmhuire O’Brien and Tola O’Brien for Tuathal O’Brien and Timmy Murphy (60).

Referee: Billy Noonan.

