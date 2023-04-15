Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 18:51

Cork strike late to deny Kilkenny in the Very Division 2B League final

Cliona O'Leary's free sent the low-scoring decider in Clonmel to a replay
Cork strike late to deny Kilkenny in the Very Division 2B League final

Cork's Rachel Harty clears the ball from defence against Kilkenny. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Mary Newman

Cork 1-7 Kilkenny 1-7 

CORK and Kilkenny will have to do it all again after a Cliona O’Leary pointed free after 60 minutes tied the sides up in the Very Division 2B National League final in Clonmel Commercials.

In a low-scoring contest Kilkenny, having played with the aid of the strong wind, led by two, 1-5 to 1-3, at the interval after they got a dream start with a Danielle Quigley goal in the opening minute.

Laura Green added a point to stretch the Kilkenny lead to four points before Cork were on the scoreboard with two Cliona O’Leary points, one from a free and one from play.

Kilkenny, with Danielle Morrissey unerring from two frees and adding another from play, stretched their lead to six points. 

Fiona Nelligan kept the scoreboard ticking over with a Cork point and a goal on 23 minutes from Cliona Dooley had Cork back within touching distance.

The final say of the half was Kilkenny's, as Emma Mulhall pointed to put them two ahead at the break.

The second half was nip and tuck all through as the sides battled it out.

Nelligan reduced the Kilkenny lead to a point inside four minutes of the resumption but Kilkenny replied through Mulhall.

Battling hard with the wind in their favour Cork responded. Lauren Homan pointed and O'Leary slotted over a free and it was level on 47 minutes.

Both defences came under a lot of pressure but held their lines.

Morrissey edged Kilkenny in front with seven minutes remaining and with their defence dealing with anything Cork threw at them they held firm.

Kilkenny did have a chance to go two points clear but Morrissey’s effort sailed wide and it was a welcome let-off for Cork. 

As the clock ticked towards full-time it looked as if Kilkenny might have done enough but pressing hard Cork won a free, Cliona O’ Leary converted to tie the sides up and so they will have to do it all again.

Scorers for Cork: C O’Leary 0-4 (0-3 f), C Dooley 1-0, F Nelligan 0-2, L Homan 0-1.

Kilkenny: D Morrissey 0-4 (0-3 f), D Quigley 1-0, E Mulhall 0-2, L Greene 0-1.

CORK: S Beausang; A Moloney, N O'Leary, E Flanagan; L O'Sullivan, M Ring, L Doyle; A Cashman, R Harty (c); R Murphy, L Allen, C O'Leary; C Dooley, F Nelligan, L Homan.

Subs: O Mullins for C Dooley (37), I Sheehan for A Doyle (44), L Hallihane for F Nelligan (47), A Kidney for L Homan (59).

KILKENNY: C Murphy; N Leahy, J O'Dea, J Cass; K Byrne, R Phelan, H Scott (c); L Greene, M Kennedy; D Quigley, A Cantwell, D Morrissey; C Doheny, C Kennedy, E Mulhall.

Subs: A Grace for A Cantwell (39), V Holmes form E Mulhall (52).

Referee: Karl Collins (Galway).

More in this section

Pep Guardiola The Longshot: City form to give them edge tonight against Pep's old side
Cork minors power into All-Ireland camogie semi with strong display against Galway Cork minors power into All-Ireland camogie semi with strong display against Galway
Cork ladies footballers defeat Limerick in U16 B decider at Mallow Cork ladies footballers defeat Limerick in U16 B decider at Mallow
#camogie
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Capodanno and Mark Walsh on the way to winning the the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Steeplechase at Punchestown last year. He is our choice to win the National at Aintree tomorrow. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit">Picture: Healy Racing</span></p>

The Longshot: Capodanno can be a National hero over big fences

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more