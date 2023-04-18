Valley Rovers defender Johnny Kiely on the lessons learned from last season's missed opportunity

VALLEY Rovers' footballers are hoping 2023 will be a positive one after a disappointing end to their last campaign.

Valleys were favourites to fill the second spot in group B of the premier senior football championship last year behind first-place Mallow going into the final group-stage game and only needed to avoid defeat, which is of course often easier said than done. Everything that could have possibly gone wrong went wrong in the second half against Ballincollig as they bowed out of the championship with the Muskerry side qualifying in their place.

The team in green and white have started the 2023 Cork Credit Unions Division 1 football league campaign with encouraging performances. So far they have had one win, one draw and two defeats from four games. Valleys got an impressive draw away at St Finbarr’s, lost by seven points at home to the reigning premier SFC winners Nemo Rangers before an excellent performance in the big away win at Ballincollig and in their last game over a week ago Rovers lost at home to a strong Éire Óg team by two points.

Valleys wing-back Johnnie Kiely is relatively happy with the start to the 2023 season.

We have put a lot of emphasis on the league this year, it’s very important you are ready for every single game.

"It’s a very tough league and every game means something. A lot of young lads have got game time so far and they have all contributed so that’s positive, squad depth is so important. We have got four tough games so far in the league.

"While we have only won one game, the performances over the four games have been quite good.”

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

Looking back on last season with Kiely still sends shivers down the spine for the Maths and PE teacher in Kinsale Community School. A knockout berth was firmly in Valleys' hands when they travelled to Kilmurry for the last group-stage game against Ballincollig but it all went wrong.

The wing-back says lessons have been learned.

“It’s a game I find tough to talk about but look these things happen. Ballincollig were well up for that game and they dominated the second half, the black card didn’t help our cause. We led by two points at the break but Ballincollig were a different animal in the second half and we lost by 10 points.

We have reflected on last season and we have put stuff in place this year to make sure what happened last year won’t be repeated. We got off to a great start in the group stage last year, beating Douglas, even though we then lost to Mallow we were still in a good frame of mind going into the Ballincollig game.

"We as players didn’t do ourselves justice in that second half against the Collig. Yeah, they played well but we should have done better.

"The club have brought in a strength and conditioning coach this year, Colin Touhy, we are back training with a good few months and there is a feel-good factor around the club.”

As with every grade from junior A all the way up to premier senior, the group stages are very difficult to predict. Valleys are in with three West Cork heavyweights, Clonakilty, Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers.

“Three top teams, it will be tough,” the 26-year-old says. “Clonakilty are first up for us, then the Haven and then Carbery Rangers in the final group-stage game. The focus is on Clonakilty, one game at a time.

With the new championship structure you just have to focus on the game that’s in front of you.”

Kiely made his first-team debut for the Innishannon side in the win against Ballincollig in 2017 out in Cloughduv but Valleys wasn’t the first club he played for.

“I am from Ballincollig and played for Ballincollig until U10, but my dad is Valley Rovers born and bred, played for Valleys and was keen on me playing for the club. My grandad was also heavily involved in Valleys so there’s a strong family tradition in the club.

"I have enjoyed great success at underage level with Valleys, hopefully we can achieve something big at Premier Senior level.”