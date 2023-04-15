Cork minors power into All-Ireland camogie semi with strong display against Galway

Cork 2-17 Galway 2-10

CORK are safely through to the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Camogie semi-finals after a strong performance saw them come away with seven points to spare over a Galway side, who despite losing join them in the last four.

Having lost their second game to Waterford after drawing with Kilkenny, the Rebels got their campaign back on track last weekend with a victory over Tipperary. Facing table-toppers Galway, this was going to be another big test but they passed it with flying colours.

Cork, playing against the strong wind in the opening half, led at the interval 0-8 to 0-4.

An impressive third quarter saw them stretch their advantage to 16 points before a late Galway rally saw them grab two late goals that helped put a gloss on the scoreline in a game Cork never looked like losing.

First-half points from Ciara Morrison (3), Niamh McNabola, Emily O'Donoghue and Amy McCarthy helped Cork lay the foundation for victory.

Galway stayed in touch thanks to the excellent free-taking of Aoibhinn Barry with three points and one from play from Ciara Kelly.

From the restart Cork set about ensuring their semi-final spot was safe. Amy McCarthy and Ciara Morrison's scores stretched their lead before McNabola grabbed the game’s opening goal after 38 minutes.

Niamh McNabola drives to the loose sliotar. Picture: Larry Cummins

Two points from Amy Sheppard and Morrison had Cork nine points in front before O'Donoghue added a goal. Piling on the pressure by adding three points without reply, Cork were in total control.

Galway found their range again with 10 minutes remaining. Barry converted a free and to their credit, they fought hard and were rewarded with goals from Caoimhe Kelly and Sophie Flynn.

McCarthy pointed for Cork while Galway replied with one from Abbie Massey and Barry but it mattered little as Cork were in control and were never going to be denied.

As the sides swapped points to the sound of Ray Kelly’s full-time whistle both will look forward to the semi-final draws and maybe another opportunity to come face to face.

Scorers for Cork: C Morrison 0-6, E O'Donoghue 1-3, N McNabola 1-2, A Mc McCarthy 0-3, A Sheppard 0-2, O Cremin 0-1.

Galway: A Barry 0-8 (0-7 f), A Flynn 1-1, C Kelly 1-0, A Massey 0-1.

CORK: C Lane; M De Burca, S Hurley, R Roche; O Cremin, L Dunlea, E Duignan; M Condon, A Fitzgerald; A Sheppard, C Morrison, A McCarthy; N McNabola O'Donoghue, E Curtain.

Subs: A Lotty for E Curtain (40), A O'Sullivan for A Sheppard (42), J Connaughton for C Lane (42), R Roche for A Fitzgerald (42), C Rice for L Dunlea (49), H Healy for S Hurley (49), S Murphy for N McNabola (49), A O'Riordan for M Condon (49).

GALWAY: C Hickey; S Kelly, A Crowe, K Scully; G Leen, C McGrath, Z Rodgers; C Glynn, A Collins; A Barry, L O'Halloran, C O'Meara; A Fahy, S Carr, C Kelly.

Subs: I Fleet for G Leen (h-t), A Massey for L O'Halloran (h-t), S Flynn for A Fahy (40), K Madden for A Collins (40).

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare)