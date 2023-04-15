Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 16:55

Cork minors power into All-Ireland camogie semi with strong display against Galway

Rebels set the tone in the first half against the wind at Castle Road
Cork minors power into All-Ireland camogie semi with strong display against Galway

Cork's Ava Fitzgerald is chased by Galway's Zoe Rodgers in the Electric Ireland Camogie All-Ireland Minor Championship at Castle Road. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mary Newman

Cork 2-17 Galway 2-10 

CORK are safely through to the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Camogie semi-finals after a strong performance saw them come away with seven points to spare over a Galway side, who despite losing join them in the last four.

Having lost their second game to Waterford after drawing with Kilkenny, the Rebels got their campaign back on track last weekend with a victory over Tipperary. Facing table-toppers Galway, this was going to be another big test but they passed it with flying colours.

Cork, playing against the strong wind in the opening half, led at the interval 0-8 to 0-4. 
An impressive third quarter saw them stretch their advantage to 16 points before a late Galway rally saw them grab two late goals that helped put a gloss on the scoreline in a game Cork never looked like losing.

First-half points from Ciara Morrison (3), Niamh McNabola, Emily O'Donoghue and Amy McCarthy helped Cork lay the foundation for victory. 

Galway stayed in touch thanks to the excellent free-taking of Aoibhinn Barry with three points and one from play from Ciara Kelly.

From the restart Cork set about ensuring their semi-final spot was safe. Amy McCarthy and Ciara Morrison's scores stretched their lead before McNabola grabbed the game’s opening goal after 38 minutes.

Niamh McNabola drives to the loose sliotar. Picture: Larry Cummins
Niamh McNabola drives to the loose sliotar. Picture: Larry Cummins

Two points from Amy Sheppard and Morrison had Cork nine points in front before O'Donoghue added a goal. Piling on the pressure by adding three points without reply, Cork were in total control.

Galway found their range again with 10 minutes remaining. Barry converted a free and to their credit, they fought hard and were rewarded with goals from Caoimhe Kelly and Sophie Flynn.

McCarthy pointed for Cork while Galway replied with one from Abbie Massey and Barry but it mattered little as Cork were in control and were never going to be denied.

As the sides swapped points to the sound of Ray Kelly’s full-time whistle both will look forward to the semi-final draws and maybe another opportunity to come face to face.

Scorers for Cork: C Morrison 0-6, E O'Donoghue 1-3, N McNabola 1-2, A Mc McCarthy 0-3, A Sheppard 0-2, O Cremin 0-1.

Galway: A Barry 0-8 (0-7 f), A Flynn 1-1, C Kelly 1-0, A Massey 0-1.

CORK: C Lane; M De Burca, S Hurley, R Roche; O Cremin, L Dunlea, E Duignan; M Condon, A Fitzgerald; A Sheppard, C Morrison, A McCarthy; N McNabola O'Donoghue, E Curtain.

Subs: A Lotty for E Curtain (40), A O'Sullivan for A Sheppard (42), J Connaughton for C Lane (42), R Roche for A Fitzgerald (42), C Rice for L Dunlea (49), H Healy for S Hurley (49), S Murphy for N McNabola (49), A O'Riordan for M Condon (49).

GALWAY: C Hickey; S Kelly, A Crowe, K Scully; G Leen, C McGrath, Z Rodgers; C Glynn, A Collins; A Barry, L O'Halloran, C O'Meara; A Fahy, S Carr, C Kelly.

Subs: I Fleet for G Leen (h-t), A Massey for L O'Halloran (h-t), S Flynn for A Fahy (40), K Madden for A Collins (40).

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare)

More in this section

Pep Guardiola The Longshot: City form to give them edge tonight against Pep's old side
Cork ladies footballers defeat Limerick in U16 B decider at Mallow Cork ladies footballers defeat Limerick in U16 B decider at Mallow
Tommy Walsh and Cillian O’Sullivan 29/1/2023 Cork v Limerick: U20 football team revealed for Munster opener in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
#camogie
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Capodanno and Mark Walsh on the way to winning the the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Steeplechase at Punchestown last year. He is our choice to win the National at Aintree tomorrow. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit">Picture: Healy Racing</span></p>

The Longshot: Capodanno can be a National hero over big fences

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more