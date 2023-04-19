CWSSL: U12 champions Passage show their mettle

Passage 6 Riverstown 1

CHAMPIONS Passage continued their impressive run 100% run in CWSSL U12 Division 5 league with a comfortable success over Riverstown.

They were short a host of key players but still dominated at Rockenham Park, showing the depth of talent.

Passage were crowned champions the previous week and have now won 12 games from 12 with only a couple of games remaining in the season and already must be one of the contenders for the Division 4 title following their promotion in the coming season.

Passage drove forward from the start and almost opened their account in the sixth minute only for Chloe Murray’s effort to flash across the goal line and off the post.

Riverstown had a chance moments later only for the Passage keeper Grace Murray to gather an effort from Ellen Murphy, but from then on it was all Passage with Danielle Price’s effort from halfway covered by the Riverstown keeper Ellie O’Shea right on the line.

The first goal came in the 21st minute when Chloe Murray ran down the near side and into the area finding the back of the net from close range near the near post and had another chance moments later only to see her effort go over the crossbar.

Riverstown pressed forward, winning a couple of corners in an effort to get back into the game and were rewarded in the 26th minute when Roisin Cameron’s free fell to Katelyn Rodgers who sent the ball through a packed penalty area and into the back of the net to bring the sides level.

However, Riverstown’s joy did not last long as within two minutes Passage regained the lead when Chloe Murray ran into the area and sent the ball into the far corner as the first half drew to a close.

Passage pressed forward in the second half and kept Riverstown in their own half for most of the remainder of the game with a number of chances falling to the hosts.

Riverstown keeper Ellie O’Shea did well to hold onto a couple of Chloe Murray’s efforts in the first few minutes of the half with Passage keeping the pressure on winning a number of corners – six in a row at one stage.

Despite the pressure from Passage, Riverstown were holding firm and clearing the ball away at every opportunity, but two goals in the space of a minute midway through the second half put the result beyond doubt. The first came from Danielle Price who thumped the ball into the net from eight yards from a corner and the second from Murray who found the net from 15 yards.

Two additional goals from Murray and Amy Walsh helped to continue Passage’s perfect run of the season as the league champions maintained their 100% record this season.

The Riverstown side before their CWSSL U12 Division 5 match. Picture: Howard Crowdy

PASSAGE: Grace Murray, Amy Walsh, Keelin O’Herlihy, Sadie Crowley, Maebh Cash, Danielle Price, Chloe Murray, Emily O’Connell, Laylah Browne, Emily Coughlan Guins, Abbie Murray.

RIVERSTOWN: Ellie O’Shea, Katie Hogan, Roisin Cameron, Connie Clare, Phoebe Duncliffe, Katelyn Rodgers, Ruby Terry, Ellen Murphy, Lucie Murphy.

Referee: Dave O’Donoghue