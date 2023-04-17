Colin Healy: Cork City will regroup for tough Derry test on Friday

IT was a night to forget for Cork City at the UCD Bowl on Friday as they became the first side to lose to the Students in the league this season.

An early Ciaran Behan goal was the difference between the sides and City manager Colin Healy felt his players should have done more to prevent the strike.

There were a number of poor decisions in the buildup to the goal including a needless pass, which led to UCD gaining possession of the ball, and an argument could be made Behan was given too much time to get his strike off. The Rebel Army did have the majority of possession, but to little effect.

It was a comfortable evening for the UCD defence and another par performance from City.

Healy said: “We had a lot of possession, but I thought a lot of that was just in front of them. They were difficult to break down. When we did go direct; they were winning headers and picking up second balls.

"So it was a frustrating night. We gave away a soft goal. Okay it’s a good strike from outside the box but I thought we could have down better with it.

Obviously it’s frustrating because it’s more points dropped and overall, I thought it was a poor performance.

"He’s got a good strike on him and we know that we should have be better.”

Cork City's Cian Murphy and Dara Keane of UCD contest a header. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Ruairi Keating was substituted at half-time and it is unsure whether City’s top scorer will be available for their task against Derry at Turner's Cross this Friday. Apart from his goals, Keating brings so much to the team.

He works tirelessly for his teammates. He links play excellently and he gives the side a focal point. He is also an asset at attacking and defending set-piece and City will be desperate for the striker to be available. One player that should be fit again is Cian Bargary.

“Cian had a bit of a groin injury before the Dundalk game but we played him and he lasted about 60 or 70 minutes before we took him off. And it’s flared up so hopefully that will be ok.”

PRESSURE

With the gap now just four points between City and bottom side UCD, the Rebel Army will now be concerned by the side below them in the table rather than looking up. It’s not going to get any easier for City with Derry City up next for Colin Healy’s men. The Candystripes defeated City 2-0 in the teams’ meeting earlier this campaign and will be heavy favourites to get another three points again on Friday.

Another performance similar to the one against UCD from City, will surely see a similar result against Derry. Despite having two more days to prepare for the game, as Derry played Dundalk on Sunday, Healy doesn’t see an advantage for his team ahead of their clash with the Candystrips.

“We are at home to Derry. Which again like every game in this league is, it’s going to be tough. We need to come back in Monday. We need to regroup and get ready for Derry.

They are a good side. They have a lot of quality players that can hurt any team and we will be aware of where they are strong and where they are dangerous.

"I don’t think the fact that they have two days less recovery is going to make any difference. They have a big squad and it will be a big game in Turner's Cross on Friday night. It will be difficult, no doubt but we have to regroup and go again."

The players will know that what they produced against UCD was not good enough. After beating Dundalk it was a chance for them to go on a run, but they now will be seriously reviewing any higher targets they had set than just avoiding relegation.

UCD are not a great side, and yes the excuse could be made that the pitch was very poor and didn’t help City.

However, they still should be doing better against the team that is bottom of the table. Despite being underdogs against Derry, there will be pressure on the players to get something from the game.