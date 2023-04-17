Shane Keegan hopes Cobh Ramblers can rise above first major setback this season

COBH Ramblers fell to back to back defeats in the League Of Ireland First Division following this loss away to Athlone Town on Friday night.

Goals from Valerii Dolia and Adam Lennon were enough to secure the victory on the night for Athlone, as Ramblers left the Midlands with nothing to show for their efforts.

Giving his assessment on the Athlone defeat to The Echo, Ramblers manager Shane Keegan said: “It is probably our first real proper setback of the season I suppose. The Galway and Waterford games, we would have been big underdogs, we could have possibly have got something but it wasn’t the end of the world not to.

“Whereas last night was a proper setback because we have been going so well. It is not that we thought Athlone would be an easy game, far from it. But we have been going so well that we would have felt we are capable of going there and at least getting something from the game if not even all three points.

Keegan added: “It was a below-par performance there is no point in saying anything else. We were particularly kind of lethargic in the first half and we just didn’t show the sort of quality on the ball that we have been in other games.

“It really seemed to be a case of it took right up until Athlone to score before we clicked into gear for whatever reason.

We were very good for the 20 minutes after they scored and I really thought we were going to manage to get ourselves back into the game.

“I did think the goal was coming, but it just for one reason or another it never arrived. Then we got sucker punched late on, with so many bodies pushed forwards, to allow Athlone to get the second.”

Waterford's Barry Baggley attempts to pull away from Cobh Ramblers' Dale Holland. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The first phase of games in the League Of Ireland First Division concluded last Friday also. With a quarter of the 2023 season gone, Ramblers are in fourth place and currently in one of the playoff spots, with a four-point advantage over Finn Harps in sixth.

IMPROVEMENT

All things considered, Ramblers will have taken being where they are in the table at this stage of the season, with a considerable improvement on where they were this time last year.

Next up for Cobh is a Munster derby clash against Treaty United at St Colman’s Park. Shane Keegan will be looking for a much better performance and result from his side next Friday night.

After a disappointing result in Athlone, Ramblers will look to bounce back against Treaty.

Ramblers conclude the month of April with an away trip to play Galway United, who are the current runaway leaders in the First Division under the management of Cork City legend John Caulfield.

There are three home games in May for Ramblers against Kerry, Finn Harps and Athlone.

A busy few weeks ahead for Cobh Ramblers, who will be looking to consolidate their position as one of the main contenders for a promotion playoff position.