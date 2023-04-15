Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 08:35

RedFM Senior Hurling League: St Finbarr's lay down early marker in Bishopstown win

A burst of 1-1 from Brian Ramsey midway through the first half sent the Blues on their way
Eoghan Finn played his part as St Finbarr's beat Bishopstown. Picture: Larry Cummins

Barry O'Mahony

St Finbarr’s 2-21 Bishopstown 1-15 

 ST Finbarr’s had a nine-point win over Bishopstown in the RedFM Division 2 Hurling League at Togher. 

After drawing the opening game the Barrs have now won three consecutive games meanwhile Bishopstown are pointless after four games played. Town did have their moments in this one and played some nice hurling at times, but it wasn’t consistent enough with the hosts more balanced.

The winners powered into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead after 16 minutes before Bishopstown rattled off three quick points from Daniel Murray, Brian Murray and Darragh O’Donovan. With just one point between the teams, the Barrs scored 1-1 in 55 seconds, influential forward Brian Ramsey with the crucial scores. 

The Blues kept their opposition at arms-length for the remainder of the game. Ger Cunningham’s team pushed 1-8 to 0-5 clear after 27 minutes until three consecutive Town points left a goal in it. Mark McStay, Pearse Morris and Brendan O’Brien with the white flags.

Padraig Buggy and Matthew Nason bisected the posts before the break which pushed the Blues five points clear at half-time, 1-10 to 0-8.

The winners made a strong start to the second-half slotting over four of the first five points of the new half before battling Bishopstown scored 1-1 in two minutes. Darragh O’Donovan with the green flag for the away side. The sides traded points until the Barrs all but ended the game when Adrian Murphy scored a goal from close-range. 

The teams swapped points on the stroke of the 45th minute with the Barrs 2-16 to 1-12 ahead. The Blues controlled the fourth quarter scoring five of the eight points.

Last year’s Premier SHC winners travel west for their next game, a tricky-looking encounter at Courcey Rovers on Sunday, April 30 at 11.30am. It doesn’t get much easier for the Town, they face Glen Rovers at home on Thursday, April 27 with a 7.30pm throw-in.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Ramsey 1-5 (0-5 f), A Murphy 1-2, E Finn 0-4 f, C Keane 0-3, P Buggy, B Hennessy 0-2 each, C Steele, M Nason, A Buckley 0-1 each.

Bishopstown: D O’Donovan 1-1 (1-0 f), P Morris, C Hegarty (0-2 f), B O’Brien, 0-3 each, D Murray 0-2, B Murray, C O’Hora, M McStay 0-1 each.

ST FINBARR’S: S Hurley; J Burns, D Scannell, S Kennedy; C Steele, E Finn, C Walsh; M Nason, B Hennessy; J O’Kelly, C Keane, C Barrett; A Murphy, P Buggy, B Ramsey.

Subs: J Wiggington-Barrett for J O’Kelly (49), A Buckley for C Barrett (58).

BISHOPSTOWN: B Donovan; G Murphy, B Murphy, S Murphy Snr; S Foley, B Murray, D Murray; M McStay, D O’Donovan; D Daly, B O’Brien, L O’Driscoll; C Hegarty, P Morris, C O’Hora.

Subs: D Lester for B Murray (25, inj), B McCarthy for L O’Driscoll (h-t).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).

