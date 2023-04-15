Cork and Kilkenny clash again in league decider while minors host Galway

SATURDAY: Very Division 2B National League final: Cork v Kilkenny, Clonmel Commercial Cahir, 3.30pm.

IN what has been a new-look league for the second teams from Cork and Kilkenny, the rivals meet again for the second time in three weeks to decide the destination of the Very 2B title.

In a change of format this year only second teams that were considered to be from the stronger counties are in this 2B division so it was a very small competition with just five counties Tipperary, Cork, Galway, Kilkenny and Wexford in one group where the top two going to the final.

Cork having won all their games topped the group with Kilkenny in second place.

Three weeks ago Cork finished strong as they overcame Kilkenny in a close contest little divided the sides all through but goals proved crucial.

Corkfired home two in the opening half to give themselves the edge that was in the end with as they ran out 2-9 to 0-7 winners. On the day the Cork defence held the upper hand on a Kilkenny attack that had an overreliance on their top scorer Danielle Morrissey.

She contributed all of their scores bar one as she notched up four points from play and two from frees. Clearly, the Rebels will need to keep a close eye on her today.

While the Cork management will be pleased to have reached the final the decision by the Camogie Association to make changes to the league groups was a strange one. Last season Cork were in Division 2 with a lot of teams who were fielding their first and only adult team and all through Cork got good hard testing games against strong opposition.

Full-forward Hayley Ryan in action in the first round of the Division 2B Very Camogie League. Picture: Larry Cummins

This helped in no small way with championship preparations. As the championship gets under way they will come up against these first-choice teams so surely it would have benefitted Cork, Kilkenny, Galway Tipperary and Wexford to have been grouped in a division with them battling for the league title at this higher level and getting good testing games.

SATURDAY: Electric Ireland Minor All-Ireland Championship: Cork v Galway, Castle Road, 2pm.

THIS is the last game in the group series of the Electric Ireland championship and barring a draw between Tipperary and Waterford on Sunday and a 13-point win for Galway over Cork, these counties are safely through.

Kilkenny are on seven points with Dublin to play on Sunday and they will be expected to win here and go to 12 points/ Galway are on nine points and a win will put them on 12. Cork are on seven so a win will see them finish on 10 and Tipp and Waterford are on six each. A win for Tipp or Waterford will put them on nine and through and the result of the Cork-Galway game would then be irrelevant as the loser of Tipp/Waterford would on be on six, one behind Cork, if they lose to Galway.

With a +24 scoring advantage Cork look to be safe but as they saying goes it isn’t over till it’s over.

Last weekend Cork gave an excellent display to overcome Kilkenny and if they can maintain the same level of performance they should have enough in the tank to get over the line against Galway. The four top teams will go into an open draw for the semi-finals.