Early goal sees Cork City lose at basement side UCD

UCD 1 Cork City 0

A goal inside the opening minute was enough to see Cork City slump to defeat against the bottom-of-the-table hosts at the UCD Bowl on Friday night.

Ciaran Behan strike in the 53rd second secured the Students' first victory and reduce the gap between the sides to four points.

The Rebel Army made one enforced change from the team that defeated Dundalk in their previous outing. Cian Bargary missed the game through injury with Daniel Krezic replacing the Tipperary native.

UCD went in front when Aaron Bolger played a needless pass into Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh, who was under severe pressure from two opposition players and was dispossessed before Behan curled the ball across Jimmy Corcoran into the far corner of the net.

It was easy to see why both teams were occupying the bottom two places in the league table midway through the first half with a lack of quality on show. The condition of the playing surface did not help either team but that still didn’t excuse some of the passes on display in the game.

Neither side were able to get any sort of control on the match. Both sides were willing in their effort but just lacked quality. Despite this, there were still chances for UCD and City. The hosts came close to doubling their lead through Behan, while for the Rebel Army, Cian Murphy and O’Brien-Whitmarsh had opportunities.

Dara Keane of UCD is outjumped by Ally Gilchrist of Cork City. Picture: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

As the half wore on, UCD were the side acclimatising best to the difficult playing surface. The Students were managing to string three to four forward passes together.

Behan continued to be a threat to City. The goal scorer was drifting in off the right-hand side into pockets which made him difficult for the City defenders to pick up as they seemed unsure of whose responsibility the UCD player was.

City created very little in the opening 45 minutes, and UCD were probably surprised by how comfortable the first half was for them.

Colin Healy made one change to the side at half time with Tunde Owolabi replacing Ruairi Keating. One can only presume Keating, who is City’s top scorer with 5 league goals, had to go off because of an injury sustained in the opening 45 minutes. Owolabi almost made an instant impact but a mixture of the bobbly pitch and a poor first touch let the striker down.

Owolabi was involved again moments later with a shot far off target. Despite this wayward effort, at least the substitution was having a positive impact in the game and looked a threat.

Whatever Healy said to his players during the interval was working because City looked a completely different side after the break. They played a much higher defensive line that allowed the midfielders to get up and support the strikers. They were aggressive in their press, and they showed more quality on the ball.

City were in control of the game, however, rarely threatened the UCD goal. Without the presence of Keating, it was a much less challenging task to keep the Leesiders at bay for the Students.

UCD: Moore; Osam (O’Regan 77), Keaney, Wells (Norris 73), Dignam; Barr, Keane, Higgins, Behan, Doyle (Nolan 68), Dempsey.

CITY: Corcoran; Honohan, Gilchrist, Hakkinen, Custovic (Coffey 60); Bolger, Coleman, O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Crowley 83); Murphy, Keating (Owolabi 46), Krezic (Varian 83).

Referee: R Adriano