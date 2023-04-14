Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 21:42

Cobh Ramblers beaten on the road by Athlone Town

Disappointing result for Shane Keegan's side who have started the First Division campaign brightly
Cobh Ramblers' Justin Eguailbor in action against Waterford. Picture: Howard Crowdy

John O'Shea

Athlone Town 2 Cobh Ramblers 0 

COBH Ramblers fell to defeat at the Athlone Town Stadium on Friday night.

Athlone began brightly and went close in the opening stages, when Frantz Pierrot headed straight at Cobh goalkeeper Lee Steacy from an Adam Lennon cross, while Isaie Louis blasted wide with a strike from outside the box.

Ramblers grew into the contest in the opening half and responded in kind with an early chance through Jack Doherty that was saved by Athlone shot-stopper Enda Minogue.

The away side had a great chance on 21 minutes when Daragh O’Sullivan Connell went close following a well-worked move. A few minutes earlier Charlie Lyons threatened from a Ramblers corner kick.

There was very little between the two teams as the contest approached the break, with Athlone posing attacking threats including through Adam Lennon going close with a long-range effort.

Athlone went into the lead on 51 minutes and they did so in style. Valerii Dolia's wonderful free went over the Cobh wall and beyond the grasp of Lee Steacy.

The home side almost got a second when a shot by Lennon was blocked down well by the Cobh defence.

On the hour mark, Wilson Waweru looked to take matters into his own hands to equalise for Ramblers, but his attempt from the edge of the box was saved.

As the contest approached the 75-minute mark, Ramblers went close again through a free kick by Jack Doherty from a tight angle.

With Cobh continuing to search for a leveller, they went close once more on 83 minutes when Waweru got a shot away in the box.

But it was Athlone in the 88th minute that doubled their advantage and secured the three points. From an under-hit Cobh back pass, Frantz Pierrot put the ball across the box for Adam Lennon, who duly finished to the back of the net from close range.

Ramblers are back in home league action next Friday night against Treaty United.

ATHLONE TOWN: Enda Minogue; German Fuentes Rodriguez, Jack Kavanagh, Noah Van Geenan, Patrick Hickey, Adam Lennon, Aaron Connolly, Frantz Pierrot, Valerii Dolia, Haji Abdikadir, Isaie Louis.

Subs: Oisin Duffy for Louis (64) Blake Ryan for Dolia (77), Matthew Leal for Lennon, Matthew McCarrick for Pierrot (both 90).

COBH RAMBLERS: Lee Steacy; Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons, Wilson Waweru, Pierce Phillips, Jack Doherty, Conor Drinan, Daragh O’Sullivan Connell, Luke Desmond, Callum Stringer, Issa Kargbo.

Subs: Claudio Osorio for Desmond, James O’Leary for Drinan (both 73), Jake Hegarty for Phillips, Justin Eguaibor for Frahill (both 80).

Referee: David Dunne.

